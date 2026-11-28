Musicians in Ireland, Wales, and Scotland are blending native tongues with electronic beats, challenging traditional norms and connecting with international audiences.

A packed club dancefloor singing along to an Irish, Welsh, Cornish or Scottish Gaelic anthem would have been a fairly rare sight a decade ago. But now, a new wave of musicians are taking those Celtic languages even further into clubs, festivals and streaming playlists. From reimagined house bangers as Gaeilge (in Irish) to Cymru-Italodisco, tunes are popping up from TikTok under hashtags and genre labels such as "gaelectropop", as coined by County Fermanagh's USNABOY.

Gaelectropop Redefines Irish Electronic Music

USNABOY is a 27-year-old artist who has recently made waves with his unique fusion of electronic sounds and traditional Irish lyrics. His latest dual-language release something's gotta break! is the first to feature the Irish language prominently. He utilized this specific single to introduce the term "gaelectropop" to a broader audience, creating a distinct identity for his hyperpop-tinged tracks. The song features a verse in Irish, marking a significant departure from his earlier work in rap and alternative genres.

Also read Celtic have got it wrong over Kasper Hogh, new stats reveal bleak picture

Inspired by the likes of Underscores, Ninajrachi and Skrillex, his sound has moved from rap and alternative to sounds towards electronic music - and the gaelectropop label. He described the language choice as "something new, it's something fun. And it was a good way to learn it." He noted that using Irish allowed him to approach lyrics in a different way and "let go of perfectionism a bit" and have more "fun and flexibility". This freer attitude to Celtic languages is something other artists in Scotland and Wales are taking up too.

Scottish Folk Meets Contemporary Electronic Beats

In Scotland, the evolution of native language music is being driven by artists like Eilidh Cormack, a singer from the Isle of Skye. She believes that modernization is vital if those languages are to flourish in the current media landscape. Her band Sian was formed through a commission celebrating songs written by Gaelic-speaking women, with the music blending folk roots with contemporary sounds. This approach helps bridge the gap between heritage and modern electronic trends.

Advertisement

Eilidh has also worked with Celtic fusion acts such as Valtos and Niteworks, part of an electronic musical lineage shaped by pioneering musician and composer. She pointed out that for a long time there was a concern about that. People would ask, 'What's wrong with the traditional stuff? Can we not just stick to that?' She highlights that younger artists are respecting where they've come from by combining their heritage with sounds and styles currently resonating with audiences.

Welsh Synth-Pop Challenges London Cultural Bubble

In Cardiff, Ani Glass has built a reputation for futuristic-sounding Welsh and Cornish-language synth-pop. Prior to launching her solo project, Ani performed with groups like The Pipettes, Genie Queen and The Lovely Wars. She described a cultural landscape long-dominated by the capital's influence. Glass comes from a multilingual family steeped in the arts, as the daughter of Cornish poet Tim Saunders and sister of musician Gwenno. Her work reflects a desire to expand beyond the usual UK music industry centers.

Glass stated, "We're interested in internationalism, being open-minded, looking out, making connections, sharing a culture in an open way." She noted that the industry is "quite a strong bubble... unless you actively search for things happening outside that area, you don't really get to hear about what else is going on." Recent political shifts across the devolved nations have also influenced this creative explosion, encouraging artists to embrace their linguistic roots without fear of alienating broader audiences.

International Appetite for Gaelic Dance Music

Andy and Christy Leech, better known as Irish electronic duo Le Boom, have witnessed that shift first-hand while touring internationally with their "Gael Rave" shows. They blend Irish-language music with contemporary dance sounds to create an energetic live experience. Christy Leech expressed amazement at the positive reception, stating, "To be able to actually start making tunes and using the language, and then for that to connect with an audience... that's been class and just been amazing to see." He believes this success is part of a larger trend that might not have been possible five years ago.

Advertisement

Christy explained, "I think it's probably part of something else that's going on, I'm not even sure it would have happened, or worked, five years ago. There's just such an appetite abroad for Irish-ness." He noted that previously there had been "a kind of a fear, or maybe even quite a negative connotation" of having pride in his identity, for the potential it could exclude others. However, he argued that embracing native languages actually gives "a general better appreciation of culture and diversity" to listeners who might otherwise feel disconnected.

Infrastructure Challenges Face Minority Language Artists

Despite the growing popularity on streaming platforms and at festivals, concerns remain about the infrastructure that supports both musicians and minority-language arts. Eilidh Cormack highlighted the disparity between grassroots support and mainstream accessibility. "We get a lot of support from Gaelic media, which is great," she said. "But, what's to stop these sounds making it to the prime radio stations, just because it's not in English?" This question underscores the ongoing struggle for equal airtime in a predominantly English-speaking market.

Artists get easier access to audiences and, in return, those audiences are responding to songs in different tongues - figures from streaming giant Spotify show that interest is rising. However, the lack of prime radio slots remains a barrier to sustained commercial growth. As musicians like USNABOY, Eilidh Cormack, Ani Glass, and Le Boom continue to push boundaries, the industry must decide whether to integrate these vibrant new sounds into its core programming or relegate them to niche categories. The momentum suggests that Celtic languages are no longer just museum pieces, but living, breathing components of the global electronic music landscape.