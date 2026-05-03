Celtic Overcome Ten-Man Hibs in Controversial Easter Road Clash

Celtic defeated Hibernian 2-1 at Easter Road in a match marred by a red card and a controversial goal. Daizen Maeda and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Celtic, while Joe Newell equalised for Hibs after a lengthy VAR review. Jamie McGrath was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Alistair Johnston.

Celtic secured a hard-fought victory over Hibernian at Easter Road, overcoming a ten-man Hibs side to maintain their position in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The match was filled with controversial decisions and dramatic moments, ultimately ending 2-1 in favour of the visitors. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Celtic in the 43rd minute, expertly converting a chance created by Alistair Johnston, who was making his first start since October. Johnston’s return to the starting eleven provided a much-needed boost to Celtic’s right flank, and his assist for Maeda demonstrated his attacking prowess.

However, Hibernian responded swiftly, with Joe Newell levelling the score in first-half stoppage time. The goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR review, a decision that sparked considerable debate due to replays suggesting Newell inadvertently handled the ball before scoring. The controversy surrounding the equaliser added another layer of intensity to an already fiercely contested match.

The turning point of the game arrived in the 19th minute when Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Alistair Johnston. McGrath’s lunge was deemed dangerous by referee Kevin Dickinson, who initially brandished a yellow card before upgrading it to a red after reviewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor. The challenge was particularly concerning as replays clearly showed McGrath planting his studs above Johnston’s ankle, potentially causing a serious injury.

Dickinson’s initial hesitation to issue a red card raised questions about his judgment, but the subsequent review ultimately led to the correct decision. Playing with ten men for the majority of the match proved to be a significant disadvantage for Hibernian, limiting their attacking options and increasing the pressure on their defence. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Hibernian continued to battle valiantly, but they struggled to contain Celtic’s relentless attacks.

Celtic capitalised on their numerical advantage in the 71st minute when Kelechi Iheanacho, introduced as a substitute, scored the winning goal. Iheanacho displayed excellent composure, controlling the ball on his chest before calmly firing it into the net from close range. His clinical finish secured all three points for Celtic and extended their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership. While Hibernian fought hard, they were ultimately unable to overcome the combination of McGrath’s red card and Iheanacho’s decisive goal.

The match also featured another controversial moment involving Hibernian substitute Jordan Obita, who received a yellow card just three minutes after entering the field. Obita’s challenge on Yang Hyun-Jun was deemed a foul by Dickinson, despite appearing relatively innocuous. The yellow card left Obita walking a tightrope for the remainder of the game, fearing a potential second booking and subsequent dismissal.

Celtic’s victory keeps them firmly in contention for the Scottish Premiership title, while Hibernian will need to regroup and address the disciplinary issues that plagued their performance. The game was a captivating encounter, filled with drama, controversy, and ultimately, a deserved win for Celtic





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