Celtic Park chaos: Hearts slammed for shameful pitch invasion as Scottish Premiership season concludes in chaos. Following a massive security breach, supporters flooded the field and Hearts players had to head back down the tunnel. Tynecastle club played down fine as entreaty for strong action by authorities.

Hearts have released a scathing statement condemning the 'shameful' events that unfolded at Celtic Park following the conclusion of their match against Celtic. Citing serious physical and verbal abuse directed at players and staff, the club confirmed they were forced to abandon post-match media duties due to a 'menacing and threatening atmosphere' caused by a chaotic pitch invasion during Celtic’s title celebrations.

The Scottish Premiership season has concluded in a state of absolute chaos following a massive security breach at Celtic Park, where supporters flooded the field before the referee could officially signal the end of the match. The resulting disorder left players and coaching staff fearing for their safety, with the Hearts players heading down the tunnel.

The club, Heart of Midlothian, utterly condemns the shameful scenes at Celtic Park and reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards their players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing. The club is investigating this fully and is in dialogue with Police Scotland.

The severity of the situation became clear when it was revealed that the Jambos’ squad had been physically targeted during the melee, as fans swarmed the playing surface, trapping the Hearts contingent in a 'menacing' environment. The pitch invasion caused a chaotic end, and nobody seemed to know whether or not the match had been brought to a finish.

With the eyes of the football world on Glasgow, Hearts have called upon the Scottish Football Association and the SPFL to send a clear message that such scenes will not be repeated in the top flight. The Edinburgh club believes that a simple fine will not suffice given the reported physical nature of the assaults





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Hearts Statement Celtic Park Pitch Invasion Serious Physical Abuse Season Conclusion Scottish Premiership Security Breach Player Safety Authorities Action Team Blame

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