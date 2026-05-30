Celtic's Board Face Major Decision on Next Manager Amid Calls for O'Neill to Stay

Celtic's board are set to make a major decision on who will be appointed as the club's next permanent manager, with several candidates linked to the position. Among them is Robbie Keane, who has become the latest man tipped to take over after his departure from Ferencvaros. Football consultant and former CEO of Aberdeen, Everton, and Aston Villa, Wyness, believes that O'Neill should have a significant say in who takes charge of Celtic and suggests that a partnership between him and Keane could be a 'dream team'.

Celtic 's board are facing a major decision on who will be appointed as the club's next permanent manager. With O'Neill's latest interim tenure having now run its course, several candidates have been heavily linked in recent months.

Among them is Robbie Keane, who has become the latest man tipped to take over after his departure from Ferencvaros. Wyness, a football consultant and former CEO of Aberdeen, Everton, and Aston Villa, believes that O'Neill should have a significant say in who takes charge of Celtic. He suggests that O'Neill should be given the chance to weigh in with his verdict in a sporting director role, and that a partnership between him and Keane could be a 'dream team'.

The club hierarchy remain keen to carefully assess all of their options before making their final decision, but it is clear who is their preferred candidate at the moment. They are still hopeful of being able to convince O'Neill to do one more season in the hot seat, despite his previous suggestions from earlier in the campaign that this would be his final year





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celtic Robbie Keane Martin O'neill Wyness Sporting Director

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Where 9 Celtic boss alternatives to O'Neill stand after Desmond summit delayThe 74-year-old had expected to meet with Desmond to discuss his future by the end of this week

Read more »

Celtic Managerial Search: Desmond and O'Neill Talks DelayedTalks between Dermot Desmond and Martin O'Neill regarding the Celtic manager position have been postponed, with discussions with other candidates also delayed. Robbie Keane and Craig Bellamy are among those linked with the role, while O'Neill suggested the club may prefer a younger candidate.

Read more »

O'Neill drops loaded Celtic manager update then jabs 'crass' Rangers diehardThe 74-year-old is in the frame but talks with Dermot Desmond have been delayed until next week

Read more »

O'Neill responds to Frampton interruption as he gives next Celtic manager updateMartin O'Neill traded witty blows with Carl Frampton

Read more »