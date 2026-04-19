Celtic's Cup Glory Marred by League Worries and Fan Frustration

Celtic's dramatic extra-time Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren was overshadowed by fan anxiety over their Premiership title chances. Despite reaching the final, a poor second-half performance against the Buddies has reignited debates about team selection and club leadership, with supporters voicing their dissatisfaction and offering candid advice.

In a tumultuous Scottish Cup semi-final clash, Celtic secured a dramatic 6-2 victory in extra time against St Mirren, booking their spot in the final against Neil Lennon's Dunfermline. However, the celebratory mood was overshadowed by concerns regarding the team's Premiership title aspirations. After initially taking a commanding 2-0 lead, Celtic 's second-half performance saw them pegged back to a 2-2 draw, sparking widespread fan anxiety.

This unexpected falter has intensified scrutiny on manager Martin O'Neill and his squad, with supporters vocal about perceived weaknesses and offering unsolicited advice. Fans expressed deep disappointment and frustration with Celtic's inconsistent form. Steve McSherry from Uddingston declared that the league title was now out of reach, attributing the team's struggles to the club's board and lamenting their play as akin to a pub team. David Beattie of Rothesay advocated for specific player changes, urging O'Neill to start James Forrest, Daizen Maeda, and Kelechi Iheanacho, while suggesting Saracchi and Luke McCowan for defensive and midfield roles respectively. Benjamin Clarke from Balornock questioned the team's ability to maintain a lead, calling their second-half performance a disgrace and highlighting a fundamental issue within the club. Despite the widespread criticism, some fans acknowledged the team's resilience. Kenny Wilson of Moffat, while admitting to the usual slow and passive football, was grateful for the team's ability to find an extra gear in extra time, citing Iheanacho's crucial impact and insisting he should start every remaining game. The absence of captain Callum McGregor briefly led to a loss of control, but the introduction of players like McCowan and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped regain composure. However, this incident also led to a harsh critique from Alan Flett of Glasgow, who labelled McGregor a fraud and questioned his suitability for top-level football. The wider SPFL season has been characterized by its unpredictability and controversial figures. Pundit Michael Stewart faced an SFA ban for criticizing referees, forcing him to work from a van during the semi-final. Concurrently, former world snooker champion John Higgins drew ire from Rangers supporters for suggesting their 2021 title win, achieved during the Covid-19 pandemic, should not be counted due to the absence of fans. This situation has been widely described as a 'madhouse'. Stephen Johnstone of Ardentinny criticized the SFA's ban on Stewart, deeming it an overreaction for professional commentary. John Caw of Glasgow questioned the justification for banning individuals for speaking the truth, implying financial motivations behind decisions involving referee Willie Collum. Jamie Thompson of Glasgow connected Higgins' criticisms of Celtic's current form with his past dismissal of Rangers as a threat. Meanwhile, Dunfermline's path to the Scottish Cup final, achieved by defeating Falkirk on penalties, was met with a mixed reception. While celebrating the club's success, Robert Livingston of Palm Beach noted the sparse attendance at Hampden Park, suggesting the SFA should implement strategies to increase fan engagement. In another development, Record Sport columnist Tam McManus sparked debate by claiming Hibernian's transfer recruitment surpassed that of Hearts, despite Hearts' superior league position. Davy Cook of Edinburgh challenged this assertion, questioning why Hibs were then languishing in fourth place if their recruitment was truly superior





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Celtic Scottish Cup Premiership Title Fan Criticism Martin O'neill

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