The Canadian international was a major miss for the champions last year after missing most of the campaign with a hamstring injury. But he returned in time to help the Parkhead side smash over the winning line as they wrapped up their fifth title on the spin.

The Canadian international was a major miss for the champions last year after missing most of the campaign with a hamstring injury. But he returned in time to help the Parkhead side smash over the winning line as they wrapped up their fifth title on the spin .

While Martin O’Neill will be looking forward to having the right-back back fit for the whole of next season, Johnston first has a 'I know Auston Trusty fitted in at times but having that balance there to stretch the game down the right is important for the way Celtic play, so it was a big plus him coming back at late in the season. The timing of his return in the season was crucial.

'And yeah, I think they'll be hoping that he is one who stays. But anybody - even if it’s someone like Benjamin Nygren after all the goals he scored this season - if they have a good World Cup they will be linked with moves.

'That’s never going to change. If they’re doing well, if their numbers are good such as Arne Engels or Daizen Maeda, you will have teams interested. And it might be the same with AJ.





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Celtic Right-Back Return Hamstring Injury Fifth Title On The Spin World Cup Benjamin Nygren Arne Engels Daizen Maeda

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