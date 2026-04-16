Celtic Season Ticket Alliance: Paul McStay Hails New Fan Power Initiative

Former Celtic captain Paul McStay has lent his support to the newly launched Season Ticket Alliance, a fan-led initiative aiming to increase supporter influence at the club. Spearheaded by Lord Willie Haughey, the scheme seeks to pool resources from season ticket holders to purchase club shares, thereby amplifying fan voices in key decision-making processes. McStay emphasized the vital role of the club's loyal fanbase and expressed his belief that the Alliance will provide a crucial platform for season ticket holders, who often lack direct shareholder power, to articulate their opinions and contribute meaningfully to the club's direction. The initiative comes amid a period of tension between some supporter groups and the Celtic hierarchy, with the Alliance positioned as a constructive avenue for fan engagement and influence.

Celtic legend Paul McStay has thrown his considerable weight behind a groundbreaking new initiative, the Season Ticket Alliance , expressing immense optimism about the potential power it could unlock for the club's devoted fanbase. The scheme, spearheaded by former non-executive director Lord Willie Haughey , is poised to officially launch this month, with McStay serving as its prominent ambassador.

Haughey's vision for the Alliance, revealed earlier this year, involves a significant financial commitment: he pledged to contribute £2 million to a fund for every 10,000 season ticket holders who sign up. This ambitious plan emerges against a backdrop of palpable discontent and escalating tensions between segments of the Celtic support and the club's current decision-makers. The past season has been notably turbulent, marked by various protests directed at the club's board, including prolonged lockouts for the Green Brigade ultras group and appeals from the Celtic Fans Collective urging supporters to withhold season ticket renewals. However, McStay views the Season Ticket Alliance as a pivotal mechanism to empower the very foundation of the club: its loyal supporters. Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show, McStay articulated his enthusiasm for the project: 'I am delighted to be involved, and it's an honour. When Willie asked me and explained what the initiative was about, I thought it was excellent.' He elaborated on the financial and vocal contributions of the 54,000 season ticket holders who attend matches regularly, acknowledging their substantial financial backing and passionate support. Yet, he highlighted a significant disparity: many of these dedicated fans are not shareholders, leaving them with limited avenues to effectively voice their opinions. McStay believes the Alliance will bridge this gap, providing a potent vehicle for season ticket holders to unite, express their views, and collectively present their perspectives to the club's leadership. The strength of this organization, he emphasized, will be directly correlated to the number of season ticket holders who commit to it, with Haughey’s financial backing facilitating the subsequent purchase of club shares. As McStay rightly pointed out, the acquisition of more shares translates directly into increased influence and a stronger voice. He passionately stated that fans are the bedrock of any football club, and his involvement with this initiative resonates deeply, connecting him back to his roots as a young Celtic supporter. McStay’s personal connection to the club, stemming from his illustrious playing career, fuels his commitment. He sees this not just as a role for a former player supporting the club or its charity foundation, but as a return to his origins as a fan. He recalled the feeling of becoming an ambassador from the moment he received his first Celtic strip as a child, suggesting that anyone connected to the club implicitly takes on an ambassadorial role. This initiative, for him, is something he can champion wholeheartedly, believing it to be the right course of action to grant fans a meaningful voice and the opportunity to shape the club's future. Echoing McStay’s sentiments, pundit and former Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew suggested that the Alliance could potentially pave the way for a fan representative to secure a seat on the Parkhead board. Mulgrew stated, 'Any fans I speak to seem to understand there is no catch, and Willie has the better of the club in his heart the same as Paul.' He further added, 'I think the good thing for me, and the most impressive is there could be a case where you have a Celtic fan on the board and have a say in the boardroom and I believe that is what a fan of any club would like.' This sentiment underscores the Alliance's potential to democratize influence within Celtic Football Club, moving towards a more inclusive model where the long-term interests of the supporters are directly represented at the highest levels of governance





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