Celtic Set to Hand Martin O'Neill £40m Transfer Budget Amid Major Squad Overhaul

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill is expected to receive a £40 million transfer kitty to reshape the squad this summer, as the club anticipates a significant player exodus. The move follows O'Neill's success in winning the Premiership and Scottish Cup last season and ongoing talks with owner Dermot Desmond. The club aims to slash the wage bill by offloading several high-earning players while targeting new signings to strengthen the team.

Celtic Football Club is preparing to allocate a substantial transfer budget for manager Martin O'Neill, with estimates suggesting around £40 million will be available for squad reinforcements this summer.

O'Neill, the 74-year-old veteran manager, recently secured the Premiership and Scottish Cup titles in his first season as manager, and is now set to be given significant financial backing after holding discussions with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond. Although the club has not yet formally announced a permanent contract for O'Neill, with former Celtic striker Robbie Keane also mentioned as a contender, the prevailing expectation is that O'Neill will remain in charge and be empowered to reshape the squad.

The anticipated funding comes as Celtic faces a significant player exodus, with several first-team members expected to depart. According to former Celtic player and pundit Frank McAvennie, the club needs to offload a number of players to balance the books and create wage space, even if it means taking a loss on some transfers.

McAvennie specifically mentioned that forward Liel Abada "has got to leave" as he is unlikely to feature regularly under O'Neill, while also predicting exits for midfielder Reo Hatate, forward Daizen Maeda, and defender Carl Starfelt. He expects Dutch defender Joakim Maehle to stay, while Austrian midfielder Nicolas Seiwald may also remain. Among those potentially leaving is Belgian teenager Romeo Balikwisha, who McAvennie suggests could "be outstanding" elsewhere.

In addition to outgoings, Celtic is also looking to manage its wage bill by offloading players on high wages. Salzburg's young midfielder Liel Abada, a former Liverpool prospect, is highlighted as a candidate for a cut-price departure, with new sporting director Marcus Mann keen to reduce expenses. The 21-year-old is under contract for another three seasons, but his permanent move away could free up significant salary room.

West Ham United has reportedly joined the race for his signature following their Premier League relegation, adding another layer of interest. Overall, the club's strategy this summer revolves around a major squad overhaul: using the transfer budget efficiently, trimming the wage bill, and aligning the squad with O'Neill's long-term vision after a successful but transitional season





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celtic Martin O'neill Transfer Squad Overhaul Wage Bill Player Exodus Scottish Football Dermot Desmond

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill to stay but faces challengesCeltic manager Martin O'Neill will remain in charge for another season despite fan skepticism. The team will face transfer market challenges and potential departures, while rivals Rangers are expected to strengthen. O'Neill's leadership and the players' commitment are praised, but questions arise about squad depth and the physical demands of the Scottish game.

Read more »

Celtic board 'go missing' over manager appointment - expert taken aback by Martin O'Neill dealMartin O'Neill is closing in on being announced as the next permanent Celtic manager despite initally agreeing to an interim spell. The 74-year-old enjoyed two

Read more »

Martin O'Neill told bumper Celtic transfer kitty is imminentThe Hoops boss is set to stay for at least another year but he'll need to splash the cash to get the team to the Champions League

Read more »

Martin O'Neill's Celtic Return: A Manager Driven by Unquenchable DesireAlan McInally compares Martin O'Neill's continued stint at Celtic to Jupp Heynckes' multiple Bayern spells, highlighting the veteran manager's enduring passion and man-management skills that defy age and keep him in the game.

Read more »