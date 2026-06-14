Celtic Target Bosnia Duo as World Cup Scouting Mission Intensifies

Celtic are reportedly pursuing a double swoop for Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielders Ivan Basic and his international teammate from the World Cup, aiming to address a critical lack of depth in their central midfield options for the upcoming season.

Celtic Football Club is reportedly aiming to secure a double transfer deal by targeting two key Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielders from the ongoing World Cup .

The Scottish champions have already identified an initial target, and now playmaker Ivan Basic has emerged as another potential signing. Manager Martin O'Neill is keen to bolster his squad ahead of the new season, and this ambitious move could see him bring both Basic and his international teammate to Glasgow. The focus on Bosnia and Herzegovina's midfield pairing stems from their performances at the tournament.

Both Basic and his compatriot formed a crucial double pivot in their nation's opening match against host nation Canada. This system has proven effective internationally, and Celtic see an opportunity to acquire two players who already have a strong understanding. Ivan Basic, born in Croatia, is expected to be the more affordable option of the two. His playing style is more defensive and positionally disciplined compared to his partner, offering a different skill set that would complement Celtic's current makeup.

Celtic's midfield options for the upcoming season are currently limited. Named players in that position include Callum McGregor, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels.

However, the situation is fluid; Hatate is widely anticipated to depart the club, while Engels remains consistently linked with a transfer away. These potential exits create a pressing need for reinforcements. Acquiring both Basic and his teammate would therefore represent a significant strengthening of the central midfield, providing both experience and new dynamism. The club's transfer activity, which has been on hold so far, is now expected to intensify as they look to finalize these deals in the coming days.

Martin O'Neill is keen to act swiftly to secure his targets before other clubs move in, making this a potentially crucial window for the team's future prospects





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