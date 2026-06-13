Celtic target Jason Filet and Jari De Busser as ONeill plans summer overhaul

Celtic manager Michael O'Neill is eyeing Swiss striker Jason Filet and Belgian goalkeeper Jari De Busser as he looks to strengthen the squad for the new season.

Celtic manager Michael O'Neill has identified French striker Jason Filet as a key transfer target this summer as the Hoops look to bolster their attacking options.

O'Neill, confirmed as permanent boss earlier this week following a successful interim spell, led Celtic to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season despite a lack of genuine attacking depth. The club signed Junior Adamu in January, but Daizen Maeda emerged as the standout performer with fine form towards the end of the campaign.

However, Maeda's potential departure could leave Celtic short, prompting O'Neill to seek reinforcements. Filet, 24, enjoyed a stellar 2025-26 campaign with Aarau in the Swiss Challenge League, registering 20 goals and five assists in 35 league appearances. His performances earned him the Swiss Challenge League Player of the Year award last month. Aarau recently missed out on promotion to the Super League after a play-off defeat to Grasshopper, making them more likely to sell the striker this summer.

Celtic are keen to add more physicality to their ranks, and Filet represents a budget-friendly option. However, transfer expert Pete O'Rourke cautioned that pursuing Filet would be a gamble.

'He's a bit of an unknown, so it would be a gamble if Celtic were to pursue a move for Filet. He's done well at Aarau, obviously in the Swiss second tier, so it could be a bit of a step up for him making that move to Scotland,' O'Rourke explained. Despite the risks, Celtic are weighing up a move as O'Neill looks to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

In addition to Filet, Celtic have been heavily linked with Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jari De Busser. The Belgian stopper recently admitted that he plans to 'take the next step' in his career this summer. Reports in the Netherlands suggest that De Busser wants to move to Celtic in the coming months, with O'Neill set to make the final decision on the transfer.

Celtic's scouting network has been monitoring De Busser for some time, and his arrival would provide competition for current number one Joe Hart. The Hoops have a busy summer ahead as they look to strengthen across the pitch. O'Neill has already begun planning for the new season, with a focus on adding depth and quality to a squad that performed admirably last term but often relied on a small core of players.

The potential additions of Filet and De Busser would address two key areas, but both deals come with uncertainties. Filet's lack of top-flight experience and the step up from the Swiss second tier to the Scottish Premiership represent a risk, while De Busser would need to adapt to a new league and culture.

Nevertheless, O'Neill and his recruitment team are confident in their ability to identify players who can thrive under the pressure of playing for Celtic. With the summer transfer window approaching, Celtic fans can expect further activity as the club aims to build on last season's success and mount a strong challenge in Europe. The double-winning momentum, combined with strategic additions, could propel the Hoops to even greater heights in the coming campaign





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