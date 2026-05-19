Celtic title win and its aftermath

The author reflects on Celtic's turbulent campaign and Martin O'Neill's comeback, highlighting the managerial fallouts, wacky appointments, horrific injury problems, and abysmal recruitment.

Celtic title win shouldn't paper over cracks but one word sums up what everyone thought was impossible - Chris Sutton . The Hoops’ turbulent campaign was a recipe for disaster but Martin O’Neill pulled off the most remarkable of comebacks.

The managerial fallouts, the wacky appointments, the horrific injury problems, the fan protests, and the abysmal recruitment. It was a recipe for disaster – not triumph. The easy thing to do would have been to write this campaign off as a bad year and then try to put things right next time. Instead, the group of people at Celtic off the hook and there still needs to be huge changes behind the scenes to get the club functioning properly





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Celtic Title Chris Sutton Turbulent Campaign Martín O’Níll Recruitment Issues Fans' Protests Reckless Appointments Injury Problems

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