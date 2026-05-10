Celtic Transfer News: Interest in Midfielder Could Pose Challenge

Both Celtic and Rangers have shown an interest in signing the 23-year-old midfielder, with Schalke being reluctant to lose him. However, the possibility of lucrative offers from English Premier League clubs like Brentford and Sunderland could make it a competitive bidding war for the midfielder. With the risk of losing El-Faouzi, Celtic will need to reassess their options for the summer transfer window and find ways to fill the midfield void.

Both Celtic and Rangers have expressed interest in signing the 23-year-old midfielder, but due to their financial constraints, they might face competition from English Premier League clubs.

Despite hopes for interest from clubs like Brentford and Sunderland, Celtic face stiff competition against other European clubs like Bologna and Rennes. With the possibility of losing the midfielder, Celtic will have to turn to other options for their midfield needs. The Glasgow-born 24-year-old, who has become a crucial part of Derek McInnes' side, has caught the attention of the club, and they aim to keep him in Scotland after his loan spell ends





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Football Transfer News El-Faouzi Transfer Celtic Transfer Rangers Transfer Schalke Midfielder Brentford Sunderland Bologna Rennes Scottish Premiership

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