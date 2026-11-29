New Center Parcs initiative encourages families to ditch smartphones for traditional games and activities. A nationwide poll reveals 62% of British parents expect resistance from teens during the digital detox.

Center Parcs is launching a new initiative at Sherwood Forest to encourage British families to disconnect from technology and reconnect through traditional entertainment. The 'Analogue Lodge' initiative aims to help households rediscover activities like board games, vinyl records, and physical cookbooks during the festive season. This move responds to a growing trend among parents who are tired of their children's constant smartphone usage.

Poll Results Show Strong Parental Resistance To Phones

A nationwide poll of two thousand adults conducted by Center Parcs reveals that almost a third of parents plan to enforce a smartphone-free Christmas Day. Another forty-two percent intend to do their best to limit screen time, although they admit they do not fancy their chances of success. With sixty-two percent of parents expecting arguments and resistance from their teenagers, the festive family fallout could make a row over Monopoly look positively civilized. More than a third of parents are fed up with seeing their offspring permanently glued to their phones, while sixty-nine percent say devices will have to be put away this Christmas.

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Parents Plan Traditional Activities Like Scrabble And Charades

Parents are determined to turn back the clock to the Christmases of their own childhoods, where entertainment meant charades, board games, and the occasional family singalong. Instead of TikTok, Instagram, and gaming, families are planning to enjoy the distinctly old-fashioned delights of card games, board games, and Scrabble. Some parents are preparing for battle, with fourteen percent insisting they will not back down even if their children throw tantrums. A nervous seven percent admit they are secretly scared of announcing the ban. The remaining thirty percent of parents are not planning to encourage their children to cut back on screen time.

Gen Z Envy Pre-Social Media Childhoods

It is not just the older generations feeling nostalgic, as more than a quarter of Gen Z envy those who grew up before social media. Twenty percent of younger respondents wish they had experienced a childhood without smartphones. The research suggests Britain is falling back in love with the Christmases of yesteryear, with a third wanting this year's celebrations to feel more wholesome. Another thirty-one percent of parents want their children to experience the sort of festive fun they enjoyed growing up. Eighty-six percent are planning to spend less time on devices and more time with loved ones.

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Analogue Lodge Features Designated Phone Lockboxes

Center Parcs is launching the 'Analogue Lodge' at Sherwood Forest to celebrate the shift towards an analogue lifestyle. Developed in conversation with the youth-led digital wellbeing movement FlippGen, the lodge features vinyl records, disposable cameras, traditional cookbooks, board games, puzzles, books, and scrapbooking journals. There are even binoculars and nature guides to encourage families to explore the forest without reaching for their phones. Designated phone lockboxes ensure there is no sneaking off for a quick scroll. Eighty-nine percent intend to use the festive break for a digital detox, and eighty percent believe Christmas is the perfect time to embrace a more analogue way of life.

Top Activities For Wholesome Family Gatherings

More than half of parents plan to watch Christmas films together, while thirty-nine percent will head out for a family walk. Thirty-six percent intend to get everyone involved in cooking Christmas lunch, and twenty-six percent plan to look through old family photo albums. Other popular activities include playing card games, engaging in jigsaw puzzles, and listening to music on vinyl. Janine Noble, Head of Guest Experience at Center Parcs, noted that there is real pleasure in sharing something you loved as a child with your own children, or discovering a new interest together.