Centrus Energy Q3 2026 Financial Results and Uranium Expansion Update

Centrus Energy reports a 710% rise in third-quarter net income to $31.6 million despite revenue declines, driven by warrant revaluation gains while advancing domestic uranium enrichment capacity.

Centrus Energy reported a significant surge in third-quarter net income for the period ending September 30, 2026, reaching $31.6 million compared to $3.9 million in the same timeframe last year. This represents a 710 percent increase in net income, with diluted earnings per share climbing to $1.41 from $0.19. The financial results were announced alongside updates on the company's strategy to expand its domestic uranium enrichment capabilities at its facilities in Ohio and Tennessee.

Financial Performance Drivers and Revenue Decline

The substantial increase in reported net income was primarily attributed to a $46.4 million gain resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities rather than improvements in core operational performance. On an adjusted basis, the company recorded a net loss of $9.4 million, or $0.46 per share, which contrasts with the adjusted net income of $5.2 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. This adjustment highlights the divergence between accounting gains and underlying business operations during the reporting period.

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Quarterly revenue experienced a sharp decline of 26 percent, dropping to $55.5 million from $74.9 million in the previous year. This reduction reflects lower sales volumes of uranium and decreased revenue generated from government contracts. The company's low-enriched uranium segment saw its revenue fall by 29 percent to $31.8 million, while the Technical Solutions segment recorded a 21 percent decrease to $23.7 million. Consequently, Centrus Energy reported a wider operating loss of $29.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Manufacturing Milestones and Facility Expansion

Despite weaker operating results, Centrus Energy achieved critical milestones in its plan to restore large-scale domestic uranium enrichment capabilities. The company completed the manufacturing of new centrifuges at its Oak Ridge, Tennessee, facility and began shipping them to Piketon, Ohio, ahead of its year-end target. These manufacturing achievements were realized approximately two months earlier than originally planned, according to President and CEO Amir Vexler. This acceleration positions the company to expedite its commercial-scale enrichment expansion efforts.

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The company finalized agreements with all suppliers deemed critical to the expansion project and completed its first certified-for-construction package ahead of schedule. Centrus is currently enriching high-assay low-enriched uranium for the commercial market using its existing 16-centrifuge cascade. Additionally, the recent acquisition of Westerman is expected to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, support supply-chain expansion, and diversify the business portfolio as the company scales its operations.

Backlog Status and Contractual Commitments

As of September 30, 2026, Centrus Energy reported a total backlog of approximately $7 billion extending through 2040. This figure includes approximately $5.4 billion in contingent low-enriched uranium and high-assay low-enriched uranium sales commitments associated with potential enrichment capacity expansion at Piketon. Of these commitments, $5.1 billion are covered by definitive agreements, although realization remains dependent on the achievement of specific operational milestones.

The proposed federal budget for fiscal 2027 does not include additional funding for operations under Centrus' existing high-assay low-enriched uranium production contract. The Department of Energy has indicated it does not currently intend to exercise further options under that agreement, which represents approximately $800 million of the company's Technical Solutions backlog. This lack of immediate federal funding presents a challenge for the portion of the backlog tied to government contracts.

Future Outlook and Capital Deployment Plans

Looking ahead, Centrus Energy expects full-year 2026 revenue to range between $450 million and $500 million. The company plans to deploy a total capital investment of $350 million to $500 million, reflecting substantial investment in its manufacturing expansion initiatives. To support these operations, Centrus increased its planned net hiring at Piketon to at least 175 employees, up from a previous target of 100, while maintaining plans to add at least 100 employees at Oak Ridge.

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Centrus ended September with approximately $2.24 billion in cash and cash equivalents, providing substantial liquidity as it advances its enrichment expansion. This investment program aligns with broader United States efforts to strengthen domestic nuclear fuel production capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign enrichment suppliers. The company's financial position and operational progress indicate a strategic focus on long-term capacity building despite short-term revenue fluctuations.