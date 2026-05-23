CEO of a top British bank apologises for controversial AI comments

The CEO of Standard Chartered, Bill Winters, has apologised for his controversial remarks regarding the replacement of 'lower-value human capital' with artificial intelligence (AI). He faced backlash and apologised for any upset caused by his statements. Winters also explained his intentions and plans to replace lower-value jobs with AI.

The CEO of a top British bank, Standard Chartered , has apologised after facing backlash from his controversial remarks, in which he announced plans to replace ' lower-value human capital ' with artificial intelligence (AI).

Winters, the CEO, also expressed his bank's intention to cut support staff jobs by more than 15 per cent by 2030. The company faced anger over the comments and the prospect of job cuts. Winters clarified his intention and expressed regret for the misinterpretations of his statements through a LinkedIn post





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Standard Chartered AI Bill Winters Lower-Value Human Capital Financial Targets Automated Tools Banking Industry False Positives Cost-Cutting Measures Regulatory Changes White-Collar Jobs Job Cuts Rival Lender HSC AI Firms Automation Tools Pacing Stock Performance Aggressive Cost-Cutting Measures Rising Profits Company's Stock Aggressive Rising Profits AI-Focused Strategy

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