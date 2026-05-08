Certain UK Car Models Defy Depreciation Trends, Fetching Premium Prices

New research from Carwow reveals that select car models in the UK are selling for significantly more than expected due to strong demand, despite typical annual depreciation. The Ford Fiesta ST, Ford Mondeo, Alfa Romeo Giulietta, Peugeot 3008, and Audi A5 Sportback are outperforming projections, offering owners a financial windfall. However, many drivers remain hesitant to sell, citing concerns over pricing, emotional attachment, or the hassle of selling. Experts advise a strategic approach to maximize resale value.

While most vehicles in the UK typically lose value annually regardless of mileage, new research from Carwow has uncovered that certain models are bucking this trend, selling for significantly more than their expected worth due to strong market demand.

Depreciation remains the largest cost associated with car ownership, averaging £3,851 per year—or roughly 9.17% annually—with total running costs, including tax and maintenance, reaching an average of £5,027 yearly. However, Carwow’s internal sales data reveals that some cars are currently outperforming projections, allowing owners to secure a premium price. The Ford Fiesta ST leads the pack, fetching 32% above its projected value, translating to an average extra £1,062 for sellers.

The Ford Mondeo and Alfa Romeo Giulietta are also in high demand, commanding 29% more than their expected valuation. The Peugeot 3008, a popular family SUV, is selling for 28% above its anticipated price, adding around £651 on average.

Meanwhile, the Audi A5 Sportback, with its premium appeal, is fetching 25% more than its valuation, equating to roughly £1,274 in additional value. Despite these favorable resale opportunities, many drivers remain reluctant to sell their vehicles. According to Carwow, 27% of motorists worry about not getting a fair price, while 25% cite emotional attachment as a reason for holding onto their cars. An additional 8% are deterred by the perceived hassle of selling.

Carwow notes that this hesitation comes at a time when many vehicles remain underutilized, with approximately 1.9 million cars in the UK sitting largely unused. Owners may be missing out on the chance to capitalize on strong demand for certain models. Iain Reid, global director of content at Carwow, commented: 'Many drivers assume their car only costs money when they use it.

In reality, depreciation is the highest cost, and it happens whether the car is on the road or not. For those with newer or higher-value cars, this can mean losing thousands of pounds each year, even if the car is rarely driven. If a car isn’t being used regularly, it’s worth considering whether keeping it still makes financial sense.

Declaring it as SORN can reduce costs like tax and insurance, but a SORNed vehicle cannot be driven on public roads, which may make it less appealing to buyers and complicate a private sale. To maximize value, drivers should take a strategic approach—ensuring the car is in top condition, providing full documentation and service history, and researching comparable listings to price it competitively.

Selling an unused car not only frees up cash but also ensures it’s back on the road with someone who will use it rather than continuing to lose value while idle.





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Car Depreciation Used Car Market Vehicle Resale Value UK Automotive Trends Carwow Research

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