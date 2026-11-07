Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto earned a dramatic victory against Bristol City with late goals from Sean Neave. The win boosts the club's Championship standing amid ongoing fan skepticism regarding ownership.

Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto secured a pivotal victory at Ashton Gate, defeating Bristol City thanks to two late goals from teenager Sean Neave. The result significantly improves the club's position in the Championship table just before the international break.

Key Match Details And Goals

Sean Neave scored his first senior career goals with ten minutes remaining in the match. The teenager's double completely overturned a potential defeat that seemed likely earlier in the second half. This performance provided a crucial lift for a team that had struggled for consistency.

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Cesar Peixoto Tactical Response

Cesar Peixoto demonstrated strong tactical adjustments to salvage the points after the team appeared destined to lose. The manager had previously faced harsh criticism, including being booed while his team was leading a match. This win helps build a stronger case for him to receive more patience from the supporters.

Fan Sentiment And Club Context

Wolves supporters maintain high expectations and little patience due to the unpredictable nature of the Championship division. The distrust largely stems from ownership issues under Fosun rather than just recent on-pitch results. Years of decline have created skepticism about the longevity of any new success under Cesar Peixoto.

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Comparison With Other Relegated Teams

Compared to Burnley and West Ham, Wolves are managing their post-relegation challenge with more stability. Those two teams have already sacked their managers following similar drops. Wolves have collected more points in their last five matches than any other team since a home loss to Bolton.

Future Outlook For The Season

Cesar Peixoto accepted the role of reviving a team that won only three matches in the previous season. He must continue to deliver positive results to restore faith among the fanbase. The upcoming international break offers a pause to consolidate the momentum gained from this win.