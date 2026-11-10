Cessna 172 Flips Over at John Wayne Airport Due to Jet Blast

A Cessna 172 landed on its roof at John Wayne Airport on Saturday after United Flight 2611 jet blast. FAA investigates with no injuries reported.

A Cessna 172 aircraft overturned onto its roof while taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The incident occurred around 2:38 pm on the ACI Jet ramp when powerful jet blast from a departing commercial airliner destabilized the smaller general aviation plane. Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed the details to KTLA, noting that the aircraft flipped while positioned directly behind another flight.

Incident Mechanism and Timing

The Cessna 172 was operating with two people onboard when the accident took place. Orange County Flight Center, the owner of the aircraft, stated that the plane was leaving the ramp and heading toward the taxiway. The powerful blast originated from United Airlines Flight 2611, which was departing from the airport in front of the Cessna. This specific sequence of events raised immediate questions about whether the jet blast from the larger commercial jet caused the smaller aircraft to flip.

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Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene shortly after the plane landed on its roof. Despite the dramatic nature of the accident, no injuries were reported among the two individuals inside the aircraft. The director of the Orange County Flight Center, Niki-Alexander Shetty, clarified to CBS News that a flight instructor and a student pilot were inside the Cessna 172 during the incident.

Stakeholder Positions and Safety Concerns

Orange County Flight Center attributed the cause directly to the jet blast from a United or Southwest airline jet. The organization claimed the commercial flight was allowed to take off while their aircraft was still in the process of leaving the ramp. Niki-Alexander Shetty emphasized that the timing of the commercial departure created a hazardous situation for the smaller general aviation aircraft attempting to navigate the ramp area.

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The director also highlighted broader safety issues related to ongoing construction at the airport. He stated that a major reconstruction and realignment project is currently underway at John Wayne Airport. According to Shetty, this construction is adversely impacting general aviation aircraft and potentially jeopardizing flight safety. These comments suggest that infrastructure changes may be contributing to operational risks beyond the specific incident itself.

Initially, some officials suggested that strong winds might have been the primary cause of the accident. However, ground-control radio communications later pointed toward the jet blast from a United Airlines Boeing 737 as the likely culprit. The Federal Aviation Administration has since confirmed that the Cessna 172 was blown over while taxiing behind United Flight 2611. The agency continues to investigate the matter, noting that information is subject to change as they gather more data.

Operational Impact and Next Steps

Despite the significant damage to the Cessna 172, airport officials reported that general operations at John Wayne Airport were not disrupted. The accident occurred on a specific ramp area, allowing other flights to continue their schedules without major interference. The Federal Aviation Administration has pledged to continue its investigation to determine the precise sequence of events and assign liability.

The incident has renewed scrutiny on airport ground operations, particularly regarding the interaction between large commercial jets and smaller general aviation planes. The presence of United Flight 2611 and the specific ramp location in Santa Ana have become focal points for the ongoing inquiry. While the immediate cause is attributed to jet blast, the broader context of airport construction remains a point of concern for local flight operators.

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News organizations, including the Los Angeles Times and the Daily Mail, have sought additional comments from the Orange County Flight Center, John Wayne Airport authorities, and the Federal Aviation Administration. As the investigation proceeds, stakeholders are monitoring the situation closely, especially given the director's warnings about safety risks associated with the ongoing reconstruction projects. The outcome of this inquiry could influence future protocols for aircraft movement on the tarmac at John Wayne Airport.