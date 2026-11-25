Coast Guard and local authorities search for six survivors after a Cessna 210L carrying four adults and two children crashed off the Mississippi coast near Horn Island.

Emergency crews are conducting an intensive search operation for six missing individuals after a small aircraft disappeared off the coast of Mississippi. The single-engine Cessna 210L, carrying four adults and two children, vanished from radar while en route from Louisiana to Florida on Tuesday. Authorities have confirmed that debris from the aircraft has been located, but no survivors have been found.

Cessna 210L Lost Contact During Descent

The small plane lost communication with the Federal Aviation Administration at approximately 3:45pm local time. Flight data indicates the aircraft was descending rapidly at a rate of 10,000 feet per minute when contact was severed. The aircraft had departed New Orleans Lakefront Airport in Louisiana earlier that afternoon, with a scheduled destination of Page Field airport in Fort Myers, Florida. The sudden loss of signal prompted immediate concern among air traffic controllers and emergency response teams.

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Debris Found Near Horn Island

About two hours after the initial loss of contact, the US Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of multiple debris fragments near Horn Island. The recovered items include sections of the plane cabin, three life jackets, and a life raft. Despite the presence of safety equipment, there are no signs of the six passengers aboard, including two boys aged between eight and ten. US Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Juan Ros stated that no people have been located yet, emphasizing the team's hope to find survivors safe and sound.

Multi-Agency Search Effort Launched

Search operations involve a coordinated effort by multiple agencies including the Coast Guard, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, and Pascagoula Police Department. The Coast Guard dispatched two small boats, a cutter, and an aircraft from Coast Guard Mobile to assist in the rescue mission. The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources contributed two boats to the effort, while the Pascagoula Police Department deployed a vessel at approximately 4:15pm local time. The search is scheduled to continue throughout the night with personnel prepared to keep searching as long as a confirmed person in the water is located.

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Flight History of EAB Services Aircraft

The crashed aircraft, a 1972 Cessna 210L registered to EAB Services in Cape Coral, had a busy recent flight history prior to the tragic incident. On Saturday, the plane departed from Page Field in Fort Myers and traveled to the Triumph Air Strip in Buras, Louisiana. On Tuesday, it left Triumph at 1:06pm Central Time, landing in New Orleans at 1:19pm before taking off again at 2:02pm for its final, fatal journey. In the days preceding the trip, the aircraft flew from Fort Myers to East Rutherfordton, North Carolina on November 19 and returned to Page Field. A short 17-minute flight occurred on the following day, departing at 6:09pm. Contact information for EAB Services could not be determined by reporters.

FAA Ground Stop at Chicago O'Hare

In a separate but related aviation disruption, the FAA issued a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The stop, effective at 4:06pm ET, was lifted shortly after 5pm but was immediately followed by a ground delay expected to last until 1am ET on Wednesday. The agency cited a technical issue with ground surveillance radar and tracking systems as the cause. These systems are critical for air traffic control to monitor aircraft and vehicles on runways and taxiways. The combination of the Mississippi crash and the Chicago disruption highlights technical and operational challenges in the aviation sector.