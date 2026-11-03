CFDA Awards 2026: Star-Studded Red Carpet Fashion Reactions in New York

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Carrie Coon, and Lola Tung attended the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History. Public reactions to the red carpet looks were mixed.

The American Museum of Natural History served as the grand backdrop for the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards last night in New York. Glamorous stars descended upon the venue to celebrate couture excellence, though public reaction to the fashion choices was sharply divided. While some attendees dazzled with bold artistic statements, others faced intense scrutiny for their stylistic risks.

High-Profile Attendees and Designer Support

Hailey Bieber arrived in New York to show support for Yves Saint Laurent, walking the red carpet alongside designer Anthony Vaccarello. The Rhode founder wore an embellished gold dress featuring a front slit and fur details. However, Reddit users immediately branded the look atrocious, criticizing the specific design elements that defined her ensemble. Her presence highlighted the intersection of celebrity influence and high fashion sponsorship.

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Demi Moore, aged sixty-three, presented an effortlessly stylish appearance in a unique denim dress by Zac Posen. The GapStudio halter-neck creation featured a structured corset-style bodice and a row of buttons running down the front. This choice stood out against the more experimental trends seen elsewhere on the carpet. Her outfit demonstrated a classic approach to evening wear that resonated with traditional elegance.

Critical Reception of Controversial Looks

Lola Tung, known for her high-fashion sensibilities, opted for a surprisingly safe aesthetic at the CFDA ceremony. As the global ambassador for Coach, she wore a custom black leather gown designed by Stuart Vever. Fans described the full-length piece as drab and underwhelming, marking a departure from her usual daring style choices. The reception suggested that minimalism did not translate well for this specific event.

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Carrie Coon, who starred in Fargo, also faced criticism for her strapless blue mini-dress. The Gilded Age actress paired the garment with a sheer overlay and a long train, finishing the look with matching suede heels. Onlookers felt the ensemble represented a dated take on red carpet glamour that failed to impress. The tonal combination was deemed flat by many observers present at the venue.

Bold Artistic Statements and Mixed Reviews

Julia Fox embraced her reputation as an unconventional fashion icon with a cartographic creation by nominee Miss Claire Sullivan. The dress was fashioned from white tulle and New York City subway maps, serving as a tribute to the host city. Fans noted they could not stop staring at the unique piece, which Fox accessorized with a tiny tiara and blue open-toe sandals. One Reddit user praised her commitment to being the weird fashion girl.

Brooks Nader chose a daring mesh gown that revealed her undergarments, aligning with her history of risqué appearances. Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey walked the red carpet in a see-through Christian Siriano gown that fans voted as a miss. Critics argued that the feather and fur details on the sleeves, neck, and hemline complicated the design unnecessarily. The transparency of the fabric drew significant attention and debate among attendees.

Event Structure and Future Implications

The ceremony honored the year's top designers through four main competitive awards. These categories included men's clothing designers, women's clothing designers, top accessory designers, and emerging designers. The event highlighted the diverse talents shaping the current landscape of American fashion. Winners were recognized for their contributions to the industry during the past year.

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Other notable guests included Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, who wore a textured yellow suit. Instagram users commented that the material of her blazer and ankle-length skirt felt cheap despite the brave color choice. Esther McGregor, daughter of Ewan McGregor, selected one of the most unconventional looks of the night. Megan Thee Stallion also made a bold statement with a Kim Shui gown that redefined red carpet dressing norms.