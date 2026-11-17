Chad Ramey defeats Hayden Springer and Cameron Kohles at the Austin Championship. His victory saves his PGA Tour card and grants a two-year exemption for the upcoming season.

Chad Ramey captured the title at the Austin Championship, securing a critical two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. The victory resolved an immediate crisis for Ramey, who was ranked No 136 in the FedEx Cup standings with only two tournaments remaining in the season. This result ensures he will not lose his status on the tour next year.

Ramey Wins Austin Championship by Two Shots

Chad Ramey closed with a seven-under 65 to win by two shots over runners-up Hayden Springer and Cameron Kohles. The tournament was marked by rain delays that pushed the final round to Sunday. Ramey started strong by birdieing three of the first five holes to build an early advantage. His performance capped a dramatic five-day period that shifted his career trajectory from uncertainty to guaranteed play for the next two years.

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Key Moments and Final Round Score

Ramey reached 20 under par during the final round at Omni Barton Creek. He took a three-shot lead after securing birdies on the 11th and 13th holes. He also made a two-putt birdie on the par-five 14th to extend his margin. Hayden Springer made a surge on the back nine with a birdie-eagle-birdie sequence. Springer hit a wedge from 117 yards on the side of a hill for an eagle at the 13th hole. Cameron Kohles also applied pressure with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th to finish at 66.

Ramey Secures PGA Tour Exemption for Next Two Years

Before this event, Ramey faced the prospect of losing his PGA Tour card. He was located at No 136 in the FedEx Cup standings entering the final weeks of the season. This win is his second career victory. His first came in 2022 at an opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic. The Austin Championship title provides a two-year exemption that allows him to compete on the main tour without needing to re-qualify through lower-tier events.

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Ramey Reflects on Victory at Austin Championship

Ramey described the mental challenge of the rain-delayed tournament. He spent a full day at a hotel watching the weather before playing on Sunday. He stated that he was not calm and preferred to be on the course. He focused on staying aggressive to maintain his momentum. He noted that his game has been close for a long time but has now reached a breakthrough point.

Family Support for Ramey and Tour Impact

Ramey highlighted the significance of his family being present for the win. His father and wife attended his first victory in Puntacana. His son was also there to support him at the Austin Championship. Ramey expressed that he could not write the outcome any better for his personal circumstances. He stated that his life went from uncertain for January to knowing his schedule for the next two years. His putting performed exceptionally well during the final round to secure the margin of victory.