Chagos Islands Deal Stalled: Trump's Shift Derails UK-Mauritius Transfer

The proposed transfer of the Chagos Islands from the UK to Mauritius has been shelved after former US President Donald Trump withdrew his support, citing concerns about the deal's implications. The agreement aimed to cede sovereignty while maintaining the US-UK military base at Diego Garcia. The move has sparked political debate in the UK, with Conservatives celebrating the decision and calling for scrutiny of the failed agreement.

Keir Starmer 's proposed legislation to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has been withdrawn following a shift in US support under former President Donald Trump 's influence. The proposed deal, which aimed to cede sovereignty of the Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius while ensuring the continued operation of the US-UK Diego Garcia military base through a 99-year lease agreement, has been stalled.

The initial agreement included a substantial financial component, with a reported cost of $47 billion (£35 billion). Trump, after initially backing the deal, abruptly reversed his stance in January, labeling the proposed transfer as an act of 'great stupidity'. He expressed concerns that the islands could fall under Chinese influence, citing China's alliance with Mauritius. This change in heart led to the eventual withdrawal of the bill from the King's Speech scheduled for the following month. The government has stressed the significance of securing the base's future, but admitted the deal cannot proceed without full US endorsement.\The political fallout from Trump's about-face has ignited a heated debate in British political circles. Conservative figures, including Kemi Badenoch, have seized upon the development, portraying it as a victory for those who opposed the initial agreement. Badenoch, in a post on X, criticized Starmer's approach, framing it as an attempt to 'hand over British sovereign territory' and accusing the Labour leader of potentially paying a significant sum to utilize an existing military asset. Reform's Robert Jenrick echoed similar sentiments, hailing the withdrawal as a 'great victory' and calling for an inquiry into the matter, suggesting potential misconduct by ministers and officials from both Labour and Conservative administrations who, he said, attempted to undermine British interests. The government, through a spokesperson, reaffirmed the strategic importance of Diego Garcia for both the UK and the US, emphasizing that the long-term security of the base remains a top priority and the deal was designed with the aim of ensuring its sustainability. The spokesperson also indicated ongoing communication with both the US and Mauritius regarding the matter.\The backdrop of the Chagos Islands dispute involves complexities beyond the political maneuvering. The 2019 International Court of Justice ruling supported Mauritian claims to sovereignty, adding to the pressure on the UK to find a resolution. Concerns have also been raised about the potential environmental consequences of the transfer, especially given the history of the Mauritian government’s handling of environmental issues. Dame Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of Labour's foreign affairs committee, highlighted the deterioration of the ecosystem surrounding Mauritius, despite claims of conservation efforts. The UK government, on its part, established the Chagos Marine Protected Area in 2010 to safeguard the unique marine biodiversity of the region and has put in place patrol activities to protect this area from exploitative activities. This marine protection, however, has been opposed by Mauritius, and it was ruled as illegal by a UN tribunal in 2015, which claimed that it violated Mauritius’ fishing rights, which in part, explains the sensitivities surrounding this deal





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