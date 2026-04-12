Chagos Islands Handover Frozen: Trump's Opposition Derails UK Plan

Former Head of the Diplomatic Service reveals that the UK's plan to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has been indefinitely delayed due to Donald Trump's opposition. The decision highlights the complex interplay of international law, geopolitical relations, and the legacy of colonialism.

The UK government's plan to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has been indefinitely postponed, a decision attributed to opposition from former US President Donald Trump , according to former Head of the Diplomatic Service Lord Simon McDonald. Lord McDonald, who oversaw the Foreign and Commonwealth Office when the initial proposal was considered, stated that the plans are now essentially 'frozen'.

The delay highlights the complex interplay of international law, geopolitical relationships, and historical legacies that surround the islands, specifically the British Indian Ocean Territory. The controversial handover, which was anticipated to be included in the King's Speech in May, has been put on hold due to insufficient time to pass the necessary legislation within the current Parliament and, critically, the withdrawal of US support. Without US backing, the proposed handover is effectively stalled. This shift in stance by the US, once supportive of an agreement that would have seen the UK lease Diego Garcia for an estimated £101 million annually, underscores the impact of changing political dynamics and strained relations between the UK and the US, specifically influenced by disagreements over the Middle East. Trump, who once seemed to support the deal, reversed course, describing the plan as 'an act of total weakness'.\Lord McDonald emphasized that the government had 'no other choice' but to alter its plans in light of Trump's opposition. He explained that the UK had two main objectives: to adhere to international law and to maintain a strong relationship with the United States. However, when the US President expresses hostility, the government must reconsider its strategy. The former senior civil servant, speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, noted that although there have been discussions over several decades to change how the Chagos Islands are governed, the UK was legally bound by the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) once it engaged in the legal process. The ICJ's 2019 recommendation that the Chagos Islands be returned to Mauritius initiated the current chain of events. McDonald observed a prevailing trend to disregard international law, and while the judgment to hand back the islands could theoretically be ignored, he highlighted the significance of the United States' ambivalence in this matter. He affirmed the UK's historical commitment to upholding international law, suggesting that the government's current policy is aligned with this tradition. The former diplomat expects the status quo to persist for the time being. Furthermore, he anticipates that resolving the future of the islands could take several decades, potentially over 50 years.\Lord McDonald attributes the complexities surrounding the Chagos Islands to the end of the colonial era. For more than 200 years, successive powers in the Indian Ocean administered the area as a single unit. Under decolonization principles, the entire unit should have become independent as a single country. However, the British, in collaboration with the United States, carved out the Chagos archipelago to allow the US to establish its strategic base at Diego Garcia. The Mauritian government has consistently opposed this arrangement. The whole process took more than half a century. It is going to take even longer to sort it out there, he explained. The base has become important to the US for a variety of reasons like war, reconnaissance, humanitarian and natural disaster relief, and military support to various nations in the region. The decision to delay the transfer is a victory for those who have opposed handing over the islands, including some Conservative MPs and those who are concerned about the implications for the Diego Garcia base. The episode illustrates the delicate balance that governments must strike when navigating international relations, domestic political considerations, and historical obligations. The UK government's commitment to upholding international law, as underscored by Lord McDonald, is at odds with the current political climate where some nations, notably the United States under Trump, seem less inclined to prioritize these legal frameworks. The situation remains in flux, with the future of the Chagos Islands subject to ongoing negotiations, shifting political alliances, and the enduring legacy of colonialism





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