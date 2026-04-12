Chagos Islands Handover Plan Frozen Due to US Opposition, Says Former Diplomat

A former senior diplomat has revealed that the UK's plan to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has been indefinitely delayed due to the opposition from the United States. Lord Simon McDonald stated that the government had no choice but to abandon the plan after a shift in stance from Donald Trump. The delay underscores the complexities of international relations and the impact on domestic policy.

Lord Simon McDonald, the former Head of the Diplomatic Service, stated today that the Prime Minister was left with 'no choice' but to shelve the plan to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius , citing an 'openly hostile' stance from Donald Trump . The UK's intention to return the Indian Ocean archipelago, currently under British sovereignty and known officially as the British Indian Ocean Territory, has been a complex issue, with its roots in the end of the Colonial era.

McDonald, who held a senior position at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office when the initial advice was given to hand back the islands, believes that the plans are now effectively 'frozen'. He emphasized that devising a new strategy for the islands could take decades. The government had aimed to comply with international law and maintain a strong relationship with the United States. However, the unexpected change in stance from the US, particularly regarding the lease agreement for the strategic military base at Diego Garcia, rendered the original plan unfeasible. Trump, initially supportive of the deal which would have seen the UK pay a substantial amount annually for the Diego Garcia lease, reversed his position as relations between the two allies deteriorated over issues in the Middle East. This shift in attitude, culminating in Trump labeling the plan as an 'act of total weakness,' effectively forced the government's hand. The legal and political landscape surrounding the Chagos Islands is deeply intertwined with the 2019 International Court of Justice (ICJ) recommendation that the islands be returned to Mauritius. This recommendation triggered a chain of events, influencing decisions made by both the Conservative and Labour governments. The former Head of the Diplomatic Service acknowledged that while it might be possible to disregard the ICJ's judgment, the current global atmosphere, marked by reluctance from the United States, Russia and China to fully support international law, makes it more challenging. \Lord McDonald, speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, highlighted that the UK had two main objectives: adhering to international law and preserving the relationship with the United States. He explained that after submitting to the legal process of the International Courts of Justice (ICJ), the UK was bound by the outcome. He further pointed out the complexities and the prolonged nature of resolving the issue of the Chagos Islands, noting that it could take more than 50 years to find a solution. The former senior civil servant described the issue as a legacy of the Colonial era. Historically, the Indian Ocean region was administered as a single unit by successive powers for over 200 years. At the time of independence, the decolonization rules stipulated that the entire unit should become one new independent country. However, the British, in a move to support the United States, separated the Chagos archipelago, allowing the Americans to establish a critical base at Diego Garcia. This action has led to ongoing contention and dissatisfaction from Mauritius. The process of addressing this issue has already spanned over half a century, and McDonald anticipates that finding a lasting solution will take even longer, with the status quo likely to remain for the foreseeable future. He underscored the strategic importance of the Diego Garcia base and the intricate balance required to navigate international law, diplomatic relations, and the interests of all stakeholders. The situation reflects the delicate interplay of geopolitical forces. \The indefinite delay of the handover plan underscores the profound impact of international relations on domestic policy. The government had planned for the transfer to feature in the King's Speech in May, but insufficient time for legislation within the current Parliament, along with the withdrawal of US support, stalled the process. This situation illustrates the UK's dependence on the United States and the consequences of shifting alliances. The UK's commitment to respecting international law is further emphasized by this decision. The UK has consistently defined itself as a nation that upholds international law, and the government is committed to adhering to that tradition, even in the face of pressure from its allies. Lord McDonald anticipates that the current status quo will likely persist for the foreseeable future. He believes that there will be no immediate change in the ownership of the islands. He added that the Mauritians are not in a position to take them over by force and would likely not attempt such an action, given the significant distance of over 1200 nautical miles and the absence of a substantial navy. The issue of the Chagos Islands continues to be a complex issue, requiring a delicate balance of international law, diplomatic relations, and the interests of all stakeholders. The strategic importance of Diego Garcia further adds to the complexity. The entire process takes a long time, and a final solution is still far away. The current situation in the region may also affect any further decisions. The UK government must carefully consider all available options and ensure that any changes are made in compliance with international law and in consideration of the rights of all those concerned





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