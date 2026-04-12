Chagos Islands Handover Shelved Amidst US Opposition and Criticism of Starmer's Actions

Keir Starmer faces criticism for abandoning the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius due to deteriorating relations with the Trump administration, leading to accusations of a humiliating U-turn and concerns over the denial of essential supplies to the island's residents.

Keir Starmer has found himself the subject of criticism after shelving the planned handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius , a move that was initially intended to be a prominent feature in the King's Speech. The decision follows a deterioration in relations with the Trump administration, which withdrew its support for the deal. This has led to accusations of a humiliating U-turn by the government, with opposition figures like Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage expressing their disapproval.

The islands, which house the strategically important UK-US military base of Diego Garcia, have become a point of contention, especially as Mauritius maintains close ties with China. The original agreement proposed that the UK would pay up to £101 million annually to lease Diego Garcia. However, Donald Trump, once a supporter of the deal, changed his stance after disagreements arose between the two nations regarding the Middle East. \The situation escalated earlier this month when Sir Keir refused to allow US forces to utilize Diego Garcia or any UK airbases for initial strikes on Iran, citing concerns about the legality of such actions. This decision reportedly angered the US President, who expressed his disappointment. According to former head of the diplomatic service, Simon McDonald, the Prime Minister had no choice but to abandon the Chagos Islands handover in the face of an openly hostile Trump. McDonald, who was in charge at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office when the initial advice was to hand back the archipelago, stated that the plans were effectively put 'into the deep freeze'. He emphasized that the UK had two primary objectives: to comply with international law and to strengthen its relationship with the United States. Furthermore, Nigel Farage has criticized Starmer for blocking essential supplies from reaching the Chagos Islands. Video footage surfaced online showing British police and customs officers intercepting a boat carrying vital goods, including water sanitizers and mosquito nets. \Adam Holloway, a former Conservative MP who joined a small group of Chagossians in resettling the archipelago, documented the event. He expressed concern that the confiscation of these supplies could have life-or-death consequences for the island residents, posing the question of whether they were meant to 'die of thirst.' Kareesha Turner, a barrister representing the humanitarian mission, described the situation as deeply concerning. Misley Mandarin, the Chagossian interim First Minister, accused Starmer of denying his people their dignity. He questioned Starmer’s commitment to human rights, particularly in light of the denial of basic necessities for safe and dignified living. Kemi Badenoch, speaking at a defense conference, echoed the criticism, calling the situation another humiliating U-turn and questioning the government's strategic direction. She argued that the deal was ill-conceived, especially considering the cost-of-living challenges faced by many in the UK and that Conservatives had actively opposed the legislation. Badenoch welcomed the news, claiming a victory against the handover





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