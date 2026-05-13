Chairperson calls for recognition of murdered prison officers in Northern Ireland

The chairperson of Northern Ireland Prison Officers trade union has urged all 11 councils to formally acknowledge the staff who were 'murdered in the line of duty', as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council signed off on a permanent cenotaph memorial to be built before Remembrance Sunday in November.

The chairperson of the Northern Ireland Prison Officers trade union has called for all 11 councils to recognize the staff murdered in the line of duty, as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council signed off on a permanent cenotaph memorial to be erected before Remembrance Sunday in November.

The proposal involves erecting a memorial in each of the 11 councils, as 32 members of staff lost their lives during the Troubles. A former prison officer turned councillor brought forward the proposal at Lagan Valley Island with the council now ratifying the memorial location





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Conflict Safety Northern Ireland Prison Officers Death Conflict Safety Memorial Triple Eight Two

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