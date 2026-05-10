Challenge Cup Rematch - Warrington Maintain Challenge

Hull KR lose their early attacking spark, but they show guts and the ability to kick chase in the Wolves half. Warrington, on the other hand, make the Challenge Cup holders work for every possession right till the very end.

Rematch of last season s Challenge Cup final, Warrington retain challenge going forward, but Hull KR have attacking position, Hull KR don t have early attacking spark , but they show guts and thunder with kick chase, Hull KR are three tackles in and Warrington cough up penalty, St Helens withstood Leeds Rhinos fightback to book place in Challenge Cup final, We shot ourselves in the foot early on, but towards the back end we found a bit of ourselves aim to spend a bit more time down in their half, We are less than 90 seconds from half-time and Hull KR have managed to force a repeat set of six, Warrington have shaken off whatever was holding them back in the early exchanges and are making the Challenge Cup holders work for everything right now.

Rematch of last season s Challenge Cup final, Warrington retain challenge going forward, but Hull KR have attacking position, Hull KR don t have early attacking spark, but they show guts and thunder with kick chase, Hull KR are three tackles in and Warrington cough up penalty, St Helens withstood Leeds Rhinos fightback to book place in Challenge Cup final, We shot ourselves in the foot early on, but towards the back end we found a bit of ourselves aim to spend a bit more time down in their half, We are less than 90 seconds from half-time and Hull KR have managed to force a repeat set of six, Warrington have shaken off whatever was holding them back in the early exchanges and are making the Challenge Cup holders work for everything right now





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Warrington Challenge Cup Hull KR Rematch Early Attacking Spark St Helens Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup Final Guts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wigan Warriors vs York Valkyrie LIVE: Watch Women's Challenge Cup semi-finalFollow live BBC coverage as Wigan Warriors take on York Valkyrie in the semi-finals of the Women's Challenge Cup.

Read more »

BBC TV and Radio Coverage of the Challenge Cup Semi-final between St Helens and WiganGet live updates, commentary, and predictions for the Challenge Cup semi-final between St Helens and Wigan on BBC TV and radio. The game will be streamed live at the top of this page, with options for BBC One, BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Manchester, and BBC 5 Live Sports Extra commentaries.

Read more »

Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors thrash St Helens after strong defensive display to reach Wembley finalWigan Warriors summoned a stirring defensive effort to crush rivals St Helens 32-0 and book their return to Wembley in the Betfred Challenge Cup final later this month.

Read more »

Challenge Cup semi-final: St Helens 0-32 Wigan WarriorsA magnificent defensive effort by Wigan Warriors against derby rivals St Helens earns them a third Challenge Cup final appearance in five years.

Read more »