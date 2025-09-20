Champions League Clash: A Fan's Perspective on Newcastle United vs. Barcelona

A fan recounts the Champions League match between Newcastle United and Barcelona, detailing the atmosphere, key moments, tactical decisions, and the emotional experience of witnessing the game alongside his son. The narrative includes observations on the pre-match build-up, the impressive display by Wor Flags, the team selections, and the match's key turning points.

So, three weeks ago today I'm sat in Davey Crockett's Saloon bar at Disneyland Paris, watching the Champions League draw and hoping for a glamorous trip. My son Blake is quietly playing on the table next to me. I'm struggling with the format of the draw so he's got no chance. Then it comes out, the one he's always been waiting for.

I don’t know how Blake developed an interest in Barcelona as pretty much a toddler but he asked for their kit at an age when he showed little interest in football. As that interest grew, I’d regularly ask him if he knew who Newcastle were playing each weekend and he’d occasionally ask if Barcelona was an option. In the early days I had to tell him there was a very real chance Newcastle would never ever play Barcelona again, so to see his face light up in that bar in Paris when I told him it was now a reality was an absolute joy. That is my excuse for buying a half and half scarf, a concept I would usually advocate as reason for stripping people of tickets and trousers and handing their hard drive over to the authorities. The official UEFA produced, date stamped effort in the club shop is an impressive thing to be fair, but I’ll not be doing it again I promise. Anyway, with Blake armed with scarf and programme (I do my bit for PSR) we ventured in the stipulated 15 minutes before kick off to participate in Wor Flags’ most magnificent effort to date. A pop-out style Tifo the height of the east stand with an AC/DC tribute (accompanied by Back in Black) complemented by flags waving all around the ground created an image that will resonate across Europe. The place was absolutely buzzing and I even felt a tear in my eye, although this may have been down to glancing at the violent fluorescent orange kit Barca had turned up in. The atmosphere infused in the players and United came roaring out, chasing down the throats of Barca’s attempts to play out from the back. The team selection raised a few eyebrows as Woltemade started on the bench to allow a rapid triple-pronged attack of Barnes and Elanga either side of Gordon through the middle. Eddie obviously thinking of catching Barca’s high line out with pace in behind, and Elanga in particular got some joy out of this. Unfortunately, it was reminiscent of the ineffective attack of the opening games as any success getting in behind, inevitably led to a centre that failed to find a target, with Gordon completely failing to connect after Elanga had skinned Martin only moments into the match. This also drew a few corners but I think it’s fair to say United’s new set-piece coach has yet to leave his mark. The best chance came on the counter, Elanga again getting in behind after Bruno’s tremendous through ball, but this time his ball in found Barnes at the back post. It was a tight angle, but Barnes’ effort lacked power and Joan Garcia was able to block it. This was part of an extremely solid evening for the visiting keeper, who is something of a forgotten man in the list of unfulfilled summer signings, a heavily linked option for Newcastle until it turned out that Barcelona could, after all, afford him. The hype around Barcelona is actually relatively quiet. Not only are they La Liga champions and Copa del Rey holders, the Catalans have been on incredible run involving only three losses in 2025 to date. Their loss to Inter in extra time in last year’s semi final was unfortunately one of these and seems to have seen them pushed back a bit in the conversation this year as Liverpool, Real and PSG get repeated mentions. As the hour mark approached, you had to fear the consequences of not turning chances into goals against such an ominous opponent. So it was to prove, as defending could have been better on Raphina’s probing counter, ultimately providing Kojnde with the chance to cross. Rashford got terrific direction on his header to divert it inside the far post but he had a bit much space for my liking. This saw a change up that gave a different look altogether to the attack as Woltemade, Murphy and Willock replaced Barnes, Elanga and Joelinton, with Schar also giving way after the usual head injury for Thiaw, whose cameo I enjoyed immensely, with some neat little turns indicative of a very tidy player. A long ball forward was poorly dealt with until Burn cut out Rashford’s attempt to head it on to Lewandowski. The ball landed back with Rashford, who created space and hit an unstoppable rocket into the top corner. It’s just not your day when those go in. United didn’t wilt though and neither did the crowd, with a late fightback in the final moments. Big Nick released Murphy on the right and he sent in a perfect ball for Gordon to steer in at the back post





