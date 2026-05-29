Champions League Final: Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

The eagerly-awaited Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain is set to be a classic clash of styles. Arsenal boast the best defensive record in the competition, but can they contain one of the most talented attacking teams in European football history?

Saturday's eagerly-awaited Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest is the classic clash of styles. Arsenal boast the best defensive record in the competition, having conceded fewer goals (six) and kept more clean sheets (nine) than anyone else.

The big question is, though, will Mikel Arteta's men be able to contain one of the most talented attacking teams in European football history? The reigning champions are definitely the favourites going into a game against a club that's yet to win the Champions League.

Of course, perennial Premier League runners-up Arsenal will arrive in Hungary on a high after belatedly proving their mettle by meaning the pressure is now very much off a team that hasn't been beaten once in this season's Champions League. Everything is set up, then, for one of the most fascinating finals in recent memory - but where exactly will the game be won and lost? This battle will be box office.

Bukayo Saka hasn't had a particularly impressive season - injuries played their part - but Arsenal are a completely different attacking proposition when their 'Starboy' is fully fit and firing. Saka is obviously very skilful, but there are two reasons why he's so important to the Gunners. Firstly, he's fearless, meaning he's never afraid to take chances and run at defenders.

Secondly, he's excellent defensively, which is why he's sometimes been deployed as a wing-back - or even at full-back - during his career. Consequently, there are few players in the game today better equipped to not only trouble Nuno Mendes, but also curb his offensive threat. Whether Saka actually manages to achieve that twin objective is doubtful, though.

Mendes is, by some distance, the best left-back in the world - as he once again proved in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern. The outrageously gifted Michael Olise initially caused Mendes all sorts of problems in Paris, but the Portuguese eventually got to grips with the Frenchman and completely shut him down in the second leg.

Saka will doubtless take comfort in the fact that he scored against PSG in last year's semi-final second leg in Paris, but Mendes definitely got the better of the England international over the two legs. If he does so again on Saturday, Arsenal will struggle to score. At the time of writing, it's still unclear if Jurrien Timber will be fit to feature in the final.

What we can say beyond a shadow of a doubt, though, is that Arsenal desperately need the Dutchman to play as he's their best - and arguably only - hope of containing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The former Napoli winger is one of the main reasons why PSG are one win away from becoming the first team since Real Madrid to retain the Champions League.

His 2025 winter-window arrival played a pivotal role in the Parisians' inaugural triumph and he's been even better this season. Indeed, 'Kvaradona' - as even Luis Enrique now calls him - has already made history by scoring or assisting in seven consecutive Champions League knockout stage games. Preventing him from making it eight in a row is going to be incredibly difficult - even if Timber is given the green light to start.

The Netherlands international hasn't played since March, so it's hard to see him lasting even an hour against a winger that's as skilful as he is industrious. Even then, it would be a case of who do you bring on?

After all, Arsenal's major issue at right-back is compounded by the fact that Ben White is definitely unavailable through injury, so we could see a centre-back (Cristhian Mosquera) or even a midfielder (Martin Zubimendi) charged with marking the most in-form footballer in the world right now. Kvaratskhelia is one of the best players I've seen for a long time, so it'll be interesting to see what Arteta can do. I really don't know.

I mean, that's going to be the main worry for him, there's no doubt about that. Consequently, we could well see Saka asked to come back as much as possible to help out whomever is tasked with marking 'The Georgian George Best'. Achraf Hakimi still struggling with the same hamstring injury he sustained in the closing stages of the first leg against Bayern. Hakimi's absence would be a massive blow for Luis Enrique.

He's a total footballer, as good offensively as he is defensively, and thus utterly integral to the way in which PSG play. If he misses out, we'll probably once again see Warren Zaire-Emery at right-back. Despite some shaky moments up against the livewire that is Luis Diaz, the France international actually did a decent job coping with the Colombian while at the same time getting forward whenever he could





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Champions League Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Bukayo Saka Nuno Mendes Jurrien Timber Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Achraf Hakimi Warren Zaire-Emery

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