Champneys Faces 'Dine and Dash' Customers as they Allow Guests to Pay for Drinks as They Go Along

Champneys, the ultra-exclusive spa known for launching the words 'health farm' and 'wellness', has become the latest venue to fall victim to dine and dash customers. Luxury spa treatments and meals are increasingly beingwalked off without payment at the popular Hertfordshire resort celebrated its centenary last year. The spa is known for its cashless system, but staff have now been briefed to take payment at the table before guests leave.

It was the ultra-exclusive spa that first launched the words ' health farm ' and 'wellness' into public consciousness in the 1920s when it was set up by an eccentric health fanatic.

Princess Diana was later a fan and guest at Champneys in Tring and stars including Kylie Minogue, Brad Pitt, and Daniel Craig have all stayed there. But now the country's first spa, which is more used to setting trends, is responding to a new craze it certainly does not want to lead the way in – as an increasing number of guests are said to be doing a 'dine and dash'.

And staff say more and more visitors enjoying luxury treatments at the spa, which typically cost £100 or more, are also walking brazenly off without paying. Traditionally the £345 a night resort is 'cashless', not least because when guests check in they are given a white towelling dressing gown and flipflops to change into and are encouraged not to use mobile phones in public areas.

For years, the system has operated on trust where guests simply give their room number to staff when they have had a meal or a beauty treatment or ask for a bill if they are visiting for the day. But an insider at the Hertfordshire resort which celebrated its centenary last year says an increasing number of guests who dine and drink in the hotel's gourmet restaurant are leaving without paying.

The situation has become so problematic staff have now been briefed to take payment at the table before guests leave





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Champneys Legendary Spa Ultra-Exclusive Spa Setting Trends Health Farm Wellness Royal Connections Attempted Theft Dine And Dash Luxury Spa Treatments

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