Chancellor John Healey faces backlash for filming ready meal promotion at Downing Street on Budget Day, with critics calling the move a debasement of his office.

Chancellor John Healey is facing intense criticism after filming social media advertisements for an influencer's ready meal brand on the highly sensitive day of the Budget. The controversy centers on footage recorded at Downing Street on October 28, where Healey was seen tasting and promoting products from the brand Simmer Eats.

Critics Accuse Healey of Debasing Office

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Mike Wood condemned the Chancellor's actions as an embarrassing obsession with social media influencers that detracts from his primary economic duties. Wood stated that Healey should be focused on running the economy rather than handing out free advertising, which he described as debasing the office he holds. He questioned why certain businesses received privileged access to the Chancellor on Budget Day to promote their products to millions of followers. Wood highlighted the contradiction in Healey hiking taxes on businesses across the country on the same day he was seen supporting a specific commercial brand.

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Details of the Downing Street Visit

The invitation to meet the Chancellor was extended to business influencer Simmy Dhillon by the Labour Government as part of a broader strategy to engage with personalities possessing large followings on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. During the visit, which was titled 'what does the Chancellor eat in a day?', Healey sampled one of the ready meals and described the food as 'gorgeous'. In a separate video posted to the Treasury's official Instagram account, Healey remarked that it was 'especially good' to have Dhillon in Number 11, noting that he usually only meets with Members of Parliament. Dhillon reported receiving a comprehensive tour of the location, including the Cabinet room, the state room, and Winston Churchill's armchair, and even met the Downing Street cat, Larry.

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Influencer's Digital Footprint and Reach

Simmy Dhillon and his ready meal brand, Simmer Eats, command a combined following of more than 460,000 people across Instagram and TikTok. Dhillon utilized his platform to share content that appeared supportive of the Government, including a post declaring the Budget was 'for the people - families, businesses, entrepreneurs'. He also shared messages of optimism, stating, 'I know there is a lot of frustration about the direction of the country right now. But I'm still hopeful about Britain's future... Britain is still a country where you can start with almost nothing and build something extraordinary.' Prior to this high-profile meeting, Dhillon had collaborated with various sports stars, including Manchester City footballer Marc Guehi, former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, and cricket legend Michael Vaughan, to boost brand visibility.

Treasury Defends the Business Engagement

The Treasury firmly rejected the criticism, labeling the complaints as 'nonsense' and asserting that the Chancellor regularly meets with successful British businesses and entrepreneurs. A Treasury spokesman clarified that neither Dhillon nor Simmer Eats received any payment for the social media posts. The department insisted that the invitation was extended because Dhillon is an entrepreneur, not merely because of his substantial social media audience. Furthermore, officials stated that the filming took place during a scheduled break between Budget Day interviews with major broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Sky News, and Channel 4 News.