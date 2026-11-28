Chancellor John Healey is accused of breaking advertising rules after promoting Simmers Eats. The controversy highlights rising government spending on influencer campaigns.

Chancellor John Healey is facing intense scrutiny after being filmed endorsing a private food delivery business while performing official duties at No 11 Downing Street. Conservative MPs have labeled the incident a blatant violation of government advertising guidelines, accusing the Chancellor of turning a premier office of state into a platform for commercial promotion.

Video Promotes Simmers Eats Delivery Firm

The controversy centers on a social media clip titled 'What does the Chancellor eat in a day?', which features John Healey sampling a ready meal from the company Simmers Eats. In the video, Healey describes the food as 'gorgeous' while speaking to influencer Simmy Dhillon. A separate recording shows Healey receiving a delivery box from Dhillon's father, who was dressed in a Simmers Eats employee uniform, on the doorstep of No 11.

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Tory critics have condemned the footage as a 'naked and obvious' advert that undermines the integrity of the Chancellor's office. They argue that such interactions blur the line between public service and private enterprise, creating an appearance of favoritism that violates established political norms regarding ministerial conduct.

Tory MP Challenges Treasury Advertising Rules

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Charlie Dewhirst has formally written to the Treasury to demand an explanation for the incident. Dewhirst cited specific government guidelines stating that ministers must always prevent any implied or explicit favored treatment of commercial products. The rules explicitly warn politicians against using government initiatives as a direct sales channel for businesses.

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Dewhirst argued that the Chancellor should be focused on running the economy rather than handing out free advertising. He stated that allowing influencers to use Downing Street for promotional content leads to the debasement of a great office of state. The criticism follows similar controversies involving social media creators at No 10 Downing Street, raising questions about the consistency of government conduct.

Treasury Defends Support for British Entrepreneurs

A Treasury spokesman rejected the accusations as absolute nonsense, stating that John Healey makes no apology for supporting British entrepreneurs. The government maintains that its interactions with successful businesses are intended to encourage economic growth rather than provide commercial endorsements. This defense highlights the administration's dual focus on public scrutiny and private sector stimulation.

Despite the backlash, the government is simultaneously expanding its investment in digital media engagement. Reports reveal a £180 million fund dedicated to external creative agencies, aimed at reaching younger audiences through key opinion leaders. This expenditure is separate from the in-house new media unit established by Sir Keir Starmer, which has already spent £5.5 million since April.

Political Fallout and Spending Controversies

The incident has intensified debates over the use of taxpayer money for influencer marketing. Tory deputy chairman Matt Vickers MP criticized the strategy as a waste of public funds, arguing that young people need jobs and skills rather than ministers attempting to be their friends on TikTok. He linked the issue to broader criticisms of the government's approach to youth engagement.

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Compounding the controversy, the in-house new media unit recently saw its founder, Ed Bearyman, resign due to allegations of serious misconduct. This turmoil coincides with revelations of undisclosed payments to creators for pro-government posts, further fueling accusations of transparency failures. Charlie Dewhirst suggested that the reliance on paid influencers exposes the unpopularity of the current government's policies.

Future Government Communication Strategies

A government spokesman defended the spending as a cost-effective method to communicate directly with the public. The Department for Education alone spent £590,000 on 57 influencers last year, indicating a systematic shift toward digital advocacy. As scrutiny increases, the administration faces pressure to balance modern engagement tactics with strict adherence to ethical advertising standards.

The ongoing dispute serves as a focal point for broader criticisms of the Labour government's management style. With budgets doubling and external agencies receiving significant funding, the debate over the appropriate role of influencers in political communication is likely to persist in the coming months.