Chancellor John Healey Rejects Minister Emma Reynolds Claim Employers Are Not Working People

Chancellor John Healey publicly contradicted Treasury minister Emma Reynolds, affirming that employers are working people after she sparked controversy by stating otherwise.

Chancellor John Healey publicly contradicted Treasury minister Emma Reynolds after she suggested employers should not be classified as working people. The intervention occurred during a House of Commons session on Tuesday, where the Chancellor moved to extinguish a furious political row that had erupted over the weekend. Reynolds had faced intense scrutiny following a television interview in which she drew a sharp distinction between employers and employees regarding Labour's tax promises.

Chancellor Corrects Minister on Tax Classifications

Healey explicitly rejected the characterization made by his Treasury colleague, stating that employers are indeed working people. He emphasized that his recent Budget decisions were designed to protect income earned by businesses and individuals alike. The Chancellor pointed to specific measures taken to shield reinvested dividends and provide a breathing space for the economy during a period of significant cost pressures.

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During the parliamentary exchange, Healey highlighted that his administration had delivered on its promise to help with both cost of living and cost of business pressures. He noted that 70,000 high street businesses had been taken out of business rates entirely as part of his strategy to support local areas and stimulate economic activity.

Controversy Over Budget and Manifesto Promises

The dispute began when Reynolds attempted to defend the Government's decision to increase the tax burden on landlords and savers during last week's Budget. She was grilled on a GB News interview about whether the Labour Party had broken its manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on working people. The controversy intensified when host Camilla Tominey asked Reynolds if she considered herself a working person given that she employed a cleaner.

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Reynolds replied that she did not consider employers to be working people, asserting there is a clear difference between employers and employees. She clarified that while she employed a cleaner, she was likely an employee of her own company. Her comments revived debates about who constitutes a working person under Labour's interpretation, particularly after the party lost power in 2010 and returned in 2024 with a pledge to protect workers from tax hikes.

Political Backlash and Government Defense

Tory former Cabinet minister Esther McVey challenged Healey in the House of Commons, asking if he agreed with Reynolds' stance that employers are not working people. McVey quoted Healey's own previous statement that the Budget would provide breathing space for families and working people, highlighting the apparent contradiction. The incident drew sharp criticism from opposition figures who accused the Government of being out of touch with small business owners.

Tory shadow business minister Bradley Thomas described the minister's comments as patronizing and a display of envy. He argued that the remarks ignored the realities of thousands of small businesses, such as electricians and florists, who employ staff and contribute to the economy. Thomas accused Labour of demonstrating vindictiveness and a denial of reality by excluding employers from the definition of working people.

Treasury Stands Firm on Fiscal Discipline

A Treasury spokesperson defended the Government's position, stating that they have stuck to their manifesto tax commitments despite a difficult global economic backdrop. The spokesperson reiterated that the Government is being fiscally disciplined by keeping promises not to increase the headline rates of income tax, national insurance, VAT, or corporation tax. Reynolds had previously argued that her distinction was valid because the manifesto specifically prevented increases in those headline rates.

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The debate also touched upon previous accusations of a manifesto breach following Rachel Reeves's increase in the employers' rate of national insurance in October 2024. Ministers had argued at that time that the hike did not violate the pledge because it targeted employers rather than employees directly. This latest exchange has forced the Chancellor to clearly articulate the Government's stance on the definition of working people in the context of fiscal policy.