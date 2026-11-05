Chancellor Trust Reluctantly Sells Stoke Park for £5.25 Million

The Chancellor family trust has sold the historic Stoke Park estate in Northamptonshire for £5.25 million. This marks the end of a 70-year family ownership.

The Chancellor family trust has officially put the historic Stoke Park Pavilions estate on the market for £5.25 million. This sale ends a seventy-year tenure for the Chancellor family, a period during which the property was rescued from dereliction and maintained as a significant cultural and architectural landmark in Northamptonshire.

Historic Property Faces New Ownership

Stoke Park, comprising enchanting remnants of what was once considered the first and possibly finest Palladian house in England, sits on 113 acres linked by a curving colonnade. The property has been the home of the Chancellor family for decades, first under publisher Robin Chancellor, who purchased it in 1953, and subsequently under his nephew, Alexander Chancellor. Alexander, who served as editor for both the Spectator and Oldie magazines, maintained the estate until his death nine years ago, after which the responsibility fell to the trust.

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Complex Family Dynamics and Legacy

The decision to sell follows a complex family history deeply intertwined with the legacy of the artist Lucian Freud. Alexander Chancellor fathered a daughter, Emily Bearn, with one of Freud's lovers, while his wife, Susanna Chancellor, had a longstanding affair with the artist herself. Susanna, the granddaughter of Sir Ernest Debenham, died earlier this year at the age of 82, having previously made substantial financial provisions for Alexander's daughter to support her education.

Reluctant Sale by the Chancellor Trust

The sale of the estate is described as reluctant by those involved. For years, the family hoped to retain the property, especially after Alexander's widow Susanna stated that his entire life was tied to Stoke Park. However, the trustees have recently agreed that the property must be sold, marking a significant shift in the management and ownership of this unique English heritage site.

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Market Implications for Heritage Estates

The listing of Stoke Park at £5.25 million highlights the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the market for large, historic English estates. As the first Palladian house in England, its sale is expected to attract significant attention from collectors and institutions interested in preserving architectural history. The transaction reflects the broader trend of historic family estates changing hands as older generations pass and financial realities dictate new paths for preservation.

Future of the Northamptonshire Landmark

As the property moves into a new chapter, questions remain regarding its future use and preservation. The sale of such a significant property in Northamptonshire is likely to influence local discourse on heritage conservation. The trust's decision to sell ends an era of family stewardship but opens the door for new custodians to ensure the longevity of this architectural treasure for future generations.