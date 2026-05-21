Chancellorship, Stalking, Elections, Bird Populations, Disease Outbreaks

In this news article, we find headlines about Chancellor George Osborne's increase in mileage tax, Lydia Suffield's guilty plea for stalking, the political changes in Manchester and the UK, and alarming bird population and contagious disease levels.

has announced a 10p-per-mile increase in the tax-free mileage rate paid to employees who use their own cars for work – backdated to April. The rate, known as the approved mileage allowance payment, or AMAP, is the amount employers can reimburse staff tax-free when they use their own vehicle for business travel.

Former chancellor George Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers have been spared the ordeal of a stalker after Lydia Suffield pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham prepares to challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership, while Chris Kennedy for the Greens and other parties also pose a threat. The British Trust for Ornithology reported that baby birds from several migratory species were born lower than ever last year.

Multiple disease outbreaks have suddenly appeared worldwide, including Ebola and hantavirus scares. The new voting plans for the UK government could shake up future elections





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