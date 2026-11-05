Chanel Cruise Collection Launches in Sydney with Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman

Chanel presents its first Australian runway event at Barangaroo, featuring Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Kylie Minogue for the exclusive Cruise Collection debut.

French luxury fashion house Chanel officially debuted its Cruise Collection in Australia on Thursday, transforming Sydney's Barangaroo precinct into a global fashion hub. The event marked the brand's inaugural runway show on Australian soil, drawing an elite crowd of international A-list celebrities and local icons to The Cutaway venue. This strategic move by the Parisian label highlights the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific market for high-end couture and accessories.

Star-Studded Attendance at The Cutaway

Hollywood powerhouse Margot Robbie attended the launch as a central figure, embodying the brand's aesthetic with a striking sheer white slip dress. The thirty-six-year-old actress wore a garment constructed from mixed textures, including cheesecloth-inspired fabric and a bust structured with satin ribbon. A floral embellishment adorned her chest area, while the see-through skirt revealed full briefs underneath, creating a bold and modern silhouette. She completed the ensemble with a metallic Chanel purse, retro earrings featuring pearls and gemstones, and black satin heels.

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Acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman arrived with her fifteen-year-old daughter, Faith Kidman Urban, showcasing a coordinated family presence. The fifty-nine-year-old star opted for an androgynous style, pairing a cropped tuxedo blazer with black trousers and a simple white tank top. She accessorized with round sunglasses, black pumps, and a distinctive Chanel lunchbox purse, maintaining her signature effortless cool. Her makeup featured a porcelain palette with rosy blush and pink lipstick, complementing her straight strawberry blonde hair.

Fashion Choices and Styling Details

Faith Kidman Urban matched her mother's elegance by selecting a white Chanel set that included a cropped blazer and mini skirt. The teenager paired the outfit with cream strappy Chanel heels and carried a brown leather bag from the designer. This coordinated appearance underscored the intergenerational appeal of the fashion house, bridging classic sophistication with youthful contemporary trends. Both mother and daughter presented a unified front that drew significant attention from photographers and attendees alike.

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Kylie Minogue also graced the event, bringing her own iconic style to the runway showcase. The fifty-eight-year-old pop star chose a classic cream ensemble consisting of a fine-knit cardigan left undone at the neck and a matching skirt falling just below her knees. She added a black-and-gold chain belt low around her hips, with one end trailing almost to her hem. Her look was finished with a small black Chanel bag featuring a gold double-C clasp, soft waves in her blonde hair, and a peachy makeup palette with pale pink lipstick.

Family Affair and Supporting Guests

The Kidman clan extended beyond the mother-daughter duo, with journalist Antonia Kidman attending the festivities. Nicole's sister wore an all-black ensemble comprising a black dress shirt and well-tailored trousers. She completed her sophisticated look with Chanel loafers and a quilted bag from the brand slung over her shoulder. Her attendance reinforced the familial connections within the entertainment industry and highlighted the diverse representation among the guest list.

The successful execution of this event signals Chanel's commitment to establishing a stronger physical presence in Australia. By choosing Barangaroo, a premier cultural and commercial district in Sydney, the brand positioned itself at the heart of the city's vibrant social scene. The reaction from attendees and media outlets suggests that the Australian launch has become one of the most sought-after tickets in the local fashion calendar, setting a precedent for future international collections debuting in the region.