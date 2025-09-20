Chanel Ice-T Makes Runway Debut at New York Fashion Week, Supported by Proud Parents

Ice-T and Coco Austin's daughter, Chanel, makes a runway appearance at New York Fashion Week, marking another step in her modeling career. The proud parents were in attendance, supporting their daughter's fashion endeavors. The family's journey and parenting choices are also explored.

Ice-T and Coco Austin celebrated a momentous occasion as their daughter, Chanel , graced the runway at New York Fashion Week . This marks another significant step in Chanel 's burgeoning modeling career, following her debut at a charity show in 2023 for the children's apparel brand Rookie USA. This time, Chanel showcased her talent for Haddad, another prominent children's clothing line, in a show held at Macy's Herald Square.

The proud parents, seated front row alongside Lil' Kim, were visibly thrilled, with Coco capturing the special moment on her phone. The fashion week event was made even more special by the presence of the celebrity parents in the front row seats to support their daughter's catwalk appearance. Before the show commenced, the family made a grand entrance, striking poses for photographers. They were a sight to behold on the red carpet. This event marks a significant milestone, highlighting Chanel's growing presence in the fashion industry. Ice-T sported Porsche and Dodgers gear while Coco donned a fitted Limited Edition dress, her platinum blonde hair adding to the glamorous atmosphere. The family's presence and support underscore their dedication to Chanel's burgeoning career. Chanel, despite her young age, already has an official Instagram page and is signed with the Zuri Agency's youth division, showcasing her professional drive and ambition. Her recent runway appearance came on the heels of her mother, Coco Austin, making a notable entrance at the LaQuan Smith show, adding another layer of buzz to the family's fashion week experience. The event was a demonstration of how much the family values Chanel's interests and the support they give her. It was a beautiful display of the fashion industry at its finest. The event also featured many other celebrities. \Coco Austin, known for her glamorous career, has been a fixture in the entertainment industry. She has done a range of gigs ranging from Swimwear Illustrated to Playboy. Her fashion week appearances and her commitment to her daughter's career are testaments to her multifaceted persona. Coco's presence at the event, dressed in an eye-catching outfit, garnered attention, but it was her support of her daughter that truly shone. The family's lifestyle, especially their parenting decisions, have sometimes been a subject of public discussion. Their approach to parenting, particularly regarding Chanel's early years, has sparked conversations online. In 2020, during the early days of COVID-19 lockdowns, Coco posted a photo of herself breastfeeding Chanel, who was then four years old. The post garnered attention because of the age of Chanel at the time. In the caption, Coco emphasized the importance of nurturing and providing comfort. Another instance of public discussion came in 2021 when Coco revealed that Chanel, then five, occasionally still breastfed, supplementing her diet of solid foods, like steak and hamburgers, with breast milk. This decision led to backlash online. The decision drew criticism from some, leading Ice-T to defend his wife and daughter on social media, stating Chanel also eats food. These instances reflect how their family life has been subject to public scrutiny. It seems that the parents were not only surprised but also confused. \Adding to the family's history of public interest, the couple drew attention again in 2022 when they were seen with Chanel, then six, in a stroller. Although it prompted mixed reactions online, the couple's unwavering support for Chanel's pursuit of her modeling ambitions remained constant. They support her interests by attending the events, which shows that Ice-T and Coco Austin's life together is filled with a vibrant mix of professional achievements and family values. The family has embraced their roles, supporting each other. As Chanel continues to flourish in the fashion world, the family's bond and their ability to navigate public attention will undoubtedly continue to be a captivating narrative. This entire story shows the important relationship between the parents and their daughter. The family's support and love for each other is truly inspiring. They will continue to support Chanel through this and many other endeavors. This will surely continue in the future. They are always there to help her to achieve her goals and to celebrate her victories, big or small. It is a beautiful example of a strong family unit, supportive of each other's ambitions and dreams





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ice-T Coco Austin Chanel New York Fashion Week Fashion Modeling Celebrity Parenting

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pigeons, Pufferfish & Pastries: New York Fashion Week Was Teeming With Very Strange BagsOdd accessories are the biggest fashion trend of the 2020s so far.

Read more »

Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy New York date night as Giants quarterback clings to starting roleRussell Wilson, who arrived in New York in free agency this offseason, and the Giants slumped to 0-2 to start the season after a narrow overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys at the weekend.

Read more »

6 Major Beauty Trends From New York Fashion WeekMore-is-more hair accessories, colourful faux lashes, and pops of blurry berry are just a few of the beauty statements designers celebrated on New York’s runways.

Read more »

5 New York Fashion Week Street Style Trends To Know For 2025Get ahead of the curve with a look at the best street style trends from New York Fashion Week's September 2025 shows.

Read more »

Gladiators stars take on Disney On Ice in 'hero' challenge to launch new tourTickets are on sale now for the latest iconic Disney on Ice spectacular and two Gladiators stars took to the ice to see if they could keep up with some of the performers. See how they got on

Read more »

USM furniture turns shelter in a New York exhibitionAnna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.

Read more »