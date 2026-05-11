Channel 4 Permanently Cancels Married At First Sight UK Following Sexual Assault Allegations And External Review

Channel 4 has permanently cancelled Married At First Sight UK following serious allegations of sexual assault by participants. An external review found welfare protocols largely compliant but recommended significant format changes that the broadcaster deemed too intrusive.

Channel 4 has officially confirmed the permanent cancellation of the reality television series Married at First Sight UK. The broadcaster made the final announcement stating that the popular dating show will not return to its television schedule.

Married at First Sight UK Cancellation

This decisive move comes in direct response to a series of serious allegations regarding sexual assault and misconduct made by former participants during the program's production. Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra confirmed that the show has been axed permanently. She stated that the decision was made to bring the franchise to an end on the network effectively. The channel also revealed that a recorded sixth series of the show will never be aired to the public.

Also read Channel 4 officially axes Married At First Sight UK and reveals external review

Production on the sixth series had been ongoing when the allegations first surfaced publicly. No further work on the sixth series will take place. The episodes remain unsaired and will not be broadcast. A spin-off titled Second Married at First Sight was also in pre-production.

It was set to bring contestants from the UK and Australian versions of the show together. This project was paused during the review and will not resume production. The budget previously allocated for Married at First Sight UK will be redistributed. This financial shift marks a significant change in the channel content strategy.

The funds will be reinvested in distinctive new programming from the UK independent production community. This cancellation affects millions of viewers who have followed the show for years. The move signals a complete departure from the format that defined the series for over a decade. An external review triggered by serious allegations of wrongdoing was commissioned earlier this year.

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External Review Into Welfare Protocols

The review had two distinct elements to address the concerns raised. Law firm Clyde & Co examined the welfare protocols in place at the time. They analyzed how Channel 4 and production company CPL handled the initial claims. The second part of the review was carried out by former BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey.

Her assessment focused on whether enhancements should be made to current protocols. Heggessey examined if changes would further strengthen contributor welfare moving forward. Channel 4 said neither element sought to adjudicate on the serious allegations. The broadcaster stated these matters remain a matter for the relevant authorities.

The Clyde & Co review reviewed thirty-one thousand one hundred seventy-two documents. They also analyzed twenty hours of broadcast and unbroadcast footage. The review found that welfare protocols were largely in line with Ofcom Broadcasting Code standards. It found there was no breach of the Code in regard to the handling of issues raised.

However, the authors noted there was room for improvement in several areas. They identified a small number of instances where established protocols were not fully applied. One specific issue involved contributors who contravened the Code of Conduct. These participants contravened rules relating to prohibited substances.

In these instances, the participants were given a final warning rather than being removed. The review did not examine the specific allegations of sexual misconduct directly. Instead, it focused on the structural adequacy of the welfare support systems. Lorraine Heggessey assessed the format viability for future seasons.

Her assessment ruled that the show could continue if enhancements were made. Heggessey suggested that with proper improvements, the format could remain viable. She cited that some elements could implicitly put pressure on contributors to be intimate. Contributors could become dependent on production and lose touch with reality.

This dependency could affect their decision-making processes during the show. She recommended that the frequency of questions about physical relationships be reviewed. Intimacy Week and Partner Swap Week should be discontinued according to the review. The leave or stay mechanism should also be changed.

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Currently, if one person leaves and the other stays, both must remain for another week. The Heggessey review found the protocols were extensive and of a high standard. With enhancements, it would be reasonable to continue producing future seasons. Ms Dogra said implementation would be feasible but require greater intervention.

This increased monitoring would fundamentally alter the editorial proposition of the programme. Dogra stated that ending the show was the right course of action for the channel. She considered when is the right time to move on from a format. She noted the show had enjoyed its run over ten years.

Addressing the three women who made the allegations, Ms Dogra expressed sorrow. She said she was very sorry for the distress those women clearly felt. She hoped the swift action demonstrated a commitment to wellbeing. She thanked everyone for efforts to protect contributor welfare.

Panorama Investigation and Allegations

The cancellation follows a BBC Panorama investigation that aired earlier this year. Several women made allegations of rape and non-consensual sexual activity. Shona Manderson, aged thirty-four, waived her anonymity to describe her experience. She alleged her on-screen husband Brad Skelly ejaculated inside her without permission.

Manderson stated she had to have an abortion following the incident. She lost her light during the process and sought the morning after pill. She later discovered she was pregnant and terminated the pregnancy. Brad Skelly denies the claim of sexual misconduct.

He also denies allegations that he was controlling during filming. Two other female participants alleged they had been raped by their on-screen husbands. Police appealed for any victims of sex offences to come forward. Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid, described the documentary as disturbing.

The allegations raised serious questions about reality television star safety. One participant claimed her husband threatened to throw acid over her. Another woman alleged her husband told her she could not say no. These claims highlighted the intense pressures faced by participants. CPL issued a statement understanding Channel 4's decision.

They noted the reviews gave them an opportunity to discuss welfare processes. CPL stated they always put contributor welfare at the heart of programme making. The decision ends a controversial chapter in British television history.