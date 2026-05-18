Channel 4 Crisis as Two Married at First Sight Participants Claimed to Have Been Raped by Their Husbands

Following the allegations of sexual assault against two women who had participated in Married at First Sight UK, the long-running reality television series was removed from Channel 4's streaming service. The accusations have sparked a crisis discussion among the broadcaster, production company CPL, and legal counsel Clyde & Co.

Two women who participated in Married at First Sight UK alleged to have been raped by their onscreen husbands, one claiming that her husband threatened her with an acid attack.

The claims have led to the removal of the series from Channel 4's streaming service and dialogue between the broadcaster, production company CPL, and the law firm Clyde & Co. The marriages in the show are not legally binding and participants agreed to have their every move documented as they entered a marriage of convenience





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