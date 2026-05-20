Channel 4 Response to Allegations of Abuse on Married At First Sight UK Sparked by 'Horrifying' Allegations

MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee have written to Channel 4 and Ofcom, expressing serious concerns about the broadcaster's response to allegations of sexual misconduct and rape on Married At First Sight UK. The show has also faced criticism for its welfare system and alleged use of cocaine by some cast members.

MPs flag "serious concerns" about Channel 4 response after "horrifying allegations" of abuse on Married At First Sight UK. MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee have written to Channel 4 and Ofcom about their response to allegations of rape and sexual assault on Married At First Sight UK.

It comes after Shona Manderson accused her on-screen partner of sexual misconduct while on the Channel 4 show, while two other anonymous women alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands, while speaking in a Panorama documentary. The horrifying allegations raise serious concerns over whether enough is being done to protect people taking part in reality television.

A letter to Channel 4 asks about its complaints process for contestants on the programme and the steps taken to ensure the allegations were fully investigated, along with the review announced by the broadcaster. It also questions the broadcaster about its approach to the duty of care to participants on its other reality TV programmes.

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images A CMS Committee message to Ofcom asks it about the role of the broadcasting regulator in the complaints process, its powers to investigate potential breaches of the broadcasting code, and the timeline for launching its own investigation into the Married At First Sight allegations. On Tuesday, police urged potential victims of sexual assault on reality TV show Married At First Sight UK to get in touch.

One woman alleged to Panorama that her onscreen husband raped her and threatened her with an acid attack, while another said she told both Channel 4 and CPL about being allegedly raped by her on-screen husband, but her episodes were still aired. Luke Worley, a former Married At First Sight groom, alleged that a couple on his series performed a sex act in front of a female cast member in a holding room, and that some cast members used cocaine in the show’s apartments.

Mr Worley went on to claim that the show’s welfare system was not up to standard and that it was "about time" the show was held to account. During his time on the show in 2023, Mr Worley was ejected from the programme after an altercation with co-star Jordan Gayle. During his time on the show in 2023, Mr Worley was ejected from the programme after an altercation with co-star Jordan Gayle.

In response to Mr Worley’s claims, Channel 4 said that each individual agrees to a standard of behaviour before commencing filming and that they take appropriate action on a case-by-case basis if contributors fall below that standard. Shortly before the Panorama episode aired, Channel 4 announced it had commissioned an external review into contributor welfare last month, which it expects to report in the coming months.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "We acknowledge the serious nature of the allegations and the significant concerns raised by the MPs. We are committed to investigating and responding to these allegations with the utmost urgency and transparency.

" Channel 4 was also tasked by the CMA to address the ongoing concerns of the Adult Video Game Day speech with mental health Minister, Chloe Smith.





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Married At First Sight UK Sexual Misconduct Rape Allegations Channel 4 Welfare System Duty Of Care

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