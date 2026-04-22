Channel 4's 'Falling': First Look at Keeley Hawes and Paapa Essiedu's Forbidden Romance

Channel 4 has released a trailer for 'Falling,' a new drama starring Keeley Hawes and Paapa Essiedu as a nun and priest who fall in love, sparking a crisis of faith and challenging their vows. The series is already drawing comparisons to 'Fleabag' for its witty and moving portrayal of a complex relationship.

Channel 4 has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming drama, ' Falling ,' a compelling love story penned by the acclaimed writer of 'Adolescence.

' The series centers on Anna, a dedicated nun portrayed by Keeley Hawes, and David, a Catholic priest played by Paapa Essiedu, whose lives are irrevocably altered when they unexpectedly fall in love. The narrative delves into the profound internal struggles they face as they grapple with their burgeoning feelings, their sacred vows, and their complex relationship with faith.

Early reactions have drawn comparisons to the critically lauded BBC series 'Fleabag,' hinting at a similar blend of wit, emotional depth, and honest storytelling. The initial trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the unfolding romance. A pivotal scene depicts Anna tending to a visitor at her convent, where a minor accident – a burned hand – leads to a charged moment of connection as David assists her.

This seemingly small interaction is underscored by a significant, lingering glance, immediately establishing the undeniable chemistry between the two characters. Keeley Hawes revealed that her decision to join the project was solidified before she even read the script, driven by her admiration for Jack Thorne's writing. She highlighted that this marks Thorne's first foray into writing a love story, describing the narrative as 'absolutely beautiful.

' Hawes also shared the surprisingly liberating experience of filming in a nun's habit, noting how it fostered a detachment from vanity and allowed her to fully embody the character of Anna. The show promises a nuanced exploration of faith, desire, and the challenges of navigating forbidden love within the confines of religious devotion.

'Falling' is poised to be a six-part series, offering ample space to explore the intricacies of Anna and David's relationship and the repercussions of their choices. The series is not merely a romantic drama; it's a thoughtful examination of contemporary society's relationship with religion and the internal conflicts that arise when personal desires clash with deeply held beliefs.

Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, emphasized the show's 'profoundly moving' and 'quietly subversive' nature, praising Thorne's ability to blend wit and revelation in his exploration of faith. George Ormond, executive producer for The Forge, added that the characters' unwavering faith alongside their deep emotions creates an 'impossible position' and a 'fantastically compelling' love story.

With a stellar cast, a gifted writer, and a compelling premise, 'Falling' is shaping up to be one of Channel 4's most anticipated dramas of the year, scheduled for release later in 2024. The show’s exploration of forbidden love and spiritual crisis promises a captivating and emotionally resonant viewing experience





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