Channel 4's 'Wrong Move' Cast Unveiled: David Thewlis, Eve Myles, Rory Kinnear, Eleanor Tomlinson, Gwyneth Keyworth

Channel 4 has confirmed the cast for its next gripping must-watch, 'Wrong Move', and it will feature stars from 'Poldark' and 'Harry Potter'. The drama, which doesn't yet have a release date, has just started filming in West Yorkshire.

Channel 4 has confirmed the cast for its next gripping must-watch, " Wrong Move ", and it will feature stars from " Poldark " and " Harry Potter ". The drama, which doesn't yet have a release date, has just started filming in West Yorkshire.

The show will see David Thewlis playing Trevor, a dangerous sociopath, who "sends shockwaves through the entire property chain" when he pulls out of a house sale at the last minute. Meanwhile, Eve's character is hoping that moving into her "forever home" with her husband, played by Rory Kinnear, will help to save their marriage.

And Eleanor's character gets involved with the drama as she prepares for the arrival of her first child with partner, Juliette, and is also impacted by Trevor's last-minute actions. Packed with twists and turns, "Wrong Move" delves into the complicated lives of the people trying to take the next steps up the property ladder, and the misguided notion that moving house can fix everything.

The Guest's Eve Myles will also star in the drama Joining the show as married couple Catherine and Michael are Eve Myles and Rory Kinnear. Eve shot to fame as Gwen Cooper in "Poldark", and Rory is known for his role in "The Crown". Rounding out the cast are Eleanor Tomlinson and Gwyneth Keyworth, who play Stella and Juliette, respectively, a couple who are expecting their first child.

Fans will recognise Eleanor for her roles in "Downton Abbey" and "Glenn Close leads the cast of the upcoming six-part drama, "Up to No Good", which follows a ruthless killer whose past catches up with her. Forget James Bond, "60s hit "The Man from U.N. C.L. E" offered two spies for the price of one – find out what the stars' kids are up to now.

The silver screen was a perfect Saturday treat but these TV stars were regular visitors into the homes of families around the world. Inside the tragic lives of some of the biggest stars of the 1970s sitcoms, including Robin Williams, David Cassidy, and Erin Moran. Fans of iconic Channel 4 show share hopes for a return after stars reunite





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Channel 4 Wrong Move David Thewlis Eve Myles Rory Kinnear Eleanor Tomlinson Gwyneth Keyworth Property Ladder House Sale Marriage First Child Sociopath Drama Twists And Turns Property Chain Forever Home Moving House Fix Everything Poldark Harry Potter The Guest The Crown Downton Abbey Glenn Close James Bond The Man From U.N.C.L.E Stars' Kids TV Stars 1970S Sitcoms Iconic Channel 4 Show

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