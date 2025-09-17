Channel 4 to Expose '100 Untruths' Told by Donald Trump During UK Visit

Channel 4 UK will air a special program called 'Trump V The Truth' during Donald Trump's state visit, featuring a compilation of alleged falsehoods made by the former president. The broadcaster also plans to air a documentary examining Trump's final months in office.

Channel 4 has announced plans to broadcast a special program titled 'Trump V The Truth' during President Donald Trump 's state visit to the United Kingdom. The program will feature a compilation of 100 alleged falsehoods, distortions, and inaccuracies made by Trump during his presidency. Channel 4 claims this will be the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths ever broadcast on television.

They aim to highlight the dangers of disregard for the truth, particularly by a powerful individual like the President. The broadcaster will also air a second episode of 'The Donald Trump Show', a three-part documentary chronicling the final months of Trump's presidency. This documentary utilizes news footage from various sources to present a narrative akin to a soap opera. Channel 4's bold programming comes amidst a backdrop of controversy surrounding Trump's visit. His first state visit to the UK in 2019 was met with mass protests, and similar demonstrations are expected during this visit. The Stop Trump Coalition plans demonstrations in central London and near Windsor Castle. Trump's visit, during which he met with Prince William and Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, has been met with a mix of excitement and criticism. The broadcaster's decision to highlight alleged inconsistencies in Trump's statements aligns with a broader debate about the dissemination of information and the responsibility of media outlets in scrutinizing public figures





