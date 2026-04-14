Channel 5 News Tribunal: Vanderpuije Accuses Walker of Misconduct, Faces Colleagues' Support

Former Channel 5 News presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije is set to face her ex-colleague Dan Walker in an employment tribunal, accusing him of sexism, misogyny, and bullying. The case includes allegations of a toxic work environment and a subsequent sham redundancy. Walker denies all accusations.

Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije , a former Channel 5 News presenter, is set to face her ex-colleague Dan Walker in a five-week employment tribunal hearing in London next week. The 47-year-old Vanderpuije, who departed Channel 5 in 2024, is accusing Walker, 49, of sexism, misogyny, and bullying. The case has already garnered significant attention, with ITN, the production company behind Channel 5 News , and the channel's owner, Paramount, also named as respondents. Walker, who previously hosted BBC Breakfast, vehemently denies all allegations.

A recent report suggests that Vanderpuije's actions, including circulating email exchanges after being banned from the newsroom, led to a loss of support from some colleagues, many of whom have remained loyal to Walker. According to The Times, the dispute escalated to the point where ITN's chief executive, Rachel Corp, banned Vanderpuije from the newsroom. Vanderpuije then reportedly responded by sharing their email correspondence with a large number of colleagues.

The newsreader was offered paid leave in February 2024 while ITN investigated her complaints and her redundancy consultation continued. Upon her return, she was asked to leave, reportedly citing a duty of care to those involved. An insider claimed that her naming Walker specifically in the tribunal diminished any internal sympathy she might have garnered. This insider also described Walker as well-regarded and supportive of his colleagues.

Legal representatives for Vanderpuije stated that she is restricted from commenting on the case until the trial, where her barrister will present her claims with supporting evidence. She anticipates responding to any criticisms from the respondents through the media at that time. Walker, who joined Channel 5 in 2023, is regarded as a major coup for the channel. Vanderpuije’s lawyer, Jonathan Coad, who previously represented Phillip Schofield, issued a statement on her behalf claiming that she was a victim of a sham redundancy after she made protected disclosures alleging a toxic culture of racism, sexism, misogyny, and bullying within the Channel 5 Newsroom and its editorial content.

Her claims further allege that ITN and Channel 5 attempted to conceal this culture, in violation of their statutory obligations. Walker, a married father of three, has strongly denied the accusations and has collected over 50 character witness statements from various sources, including footballers, Olympians, BBC journalists, and colleagues. A source reported that Walker has been profoundly affected by the accusations and that he will present the truth at the hearing. The source added that many colleagues are willing to testify in his support.

In April 2024, Walker was reportedly exonerated following a workplace investigation into 'serious misconduct.' Sources indicated a lack of evidence to support the claims, and Walker fully cooperated. This probe is believed to have been connected to Vanderpuije’s complaints against him, which were ultimately not upheld. Walker himself stated that he was fully vindicated by an independent inquiry. However, Vanderpuije's lawyer contends that the internal inquiry did not fully investigate her grievance, an issue that will be addressed during the trial.

Both Walker and Vanderpuije have declined to comment further, while ITN has stated that it denies the claims in full and will address them through the tribunal process. The upcoming hearing is expected to delve into the details of Vanderpuije's accusations and the circumstances surrounding her departure from Channel 5, shedding light on the internal dynamics within the news organization and the alleged cultural issues that she brought forward. The tribunal will examine the evidence presented by both sides to determine the validity of Vanderpuije's claims, which include assertions of a discriminatory work environment and a subsequent sham redundancy, and it will also assess the impact of these events on her career and reputation.





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Channel 5 News Employment Tribunal Dan Walker Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije Sexism Misogyny Bullying

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