Channel Crossings Surge as 'One In, One Out' Deal Fails to Deter Migrants

Despite the government's 'one in, one out' deal with France, over 1,000 illegal migrants crossed the Channel to the UK on the same day that ministers celebrated the return of a third asylum seeker. The number of crossings in 2025 reaches a record high, sparking criticism of the policy's effectiveness.

On a day when Labour ministers celebrated the deportation of a third asylum seeker to France under the 'one in, one out' agreement, more than 1,000 illegal migrants successfully crossed the English Channel to Britain in small boats. Official figures released by the Home Office revealed that 1,072 migrants embarked on the perilous journey from northern France on Friday, traveling in 13 separate boats, with an average of over 82 individuals per vessel.

This marked the third occasion this year that the daily crossing count exceeded 1,000, bringing the total number of illegal migrants arriving via this route in 2025 to a record-breaking 32,103. Despite the government's hopes that the reciprocal 'one in, one out' deal with France would serve as a deterrent, the substantial number of crossings observed on Friday, under ideal weather conditions, suggested that the policy was failing to curb the flow of migrants and was proving ineffectual in the migrant camps near the French coast. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the rate of returns as 'pathetic,' following the deportation of an Iranian man. Earlier in the day, an Eritrean man was removed after losing a High Court challenge, and an Indian asylum seeker was deported on Thursday. The agreement stipulates that any individual entering the UK via small boat can be returned across the Channel in exchange for a corresponding number of asylum seekers who have applied through legal channels. This agreement intends to increase the number of illegal migrants being sent back over the coming months. It's believed that the first flights carrying asylum seekers from France to the UK under the reciprocal aspect of the deal are expected to take place later this week. The Government's swift praise of the meagre returns was also called out, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy claiming the actions provided an 'immediate deterrent' to potential asylum seekers. The total amount of money spent could cost British taxpayers up to £43 million per year, when accounting for the costs of housing, food, healthcare, legal aid, education, and other benefits.\The Home Office source stated the number of returns would be 'at or close to parity,' given the nature of the deal. The criticism continued after the Home Office tried to downplay the criticism of the policy, drawing comparisons to the previous government's deal with Rwanda – scrapped by Labour – that saw four volunteers go to the African nation over two years. Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, voiced his concern on social media. His post pointed out that while three illegal migrants had been returned to France, over 1,000 had arrived on that single day. The 'invasion' was described as increasing in scope. This sentiment was echoed by the criticism that the number of returns had been low compared to the number of arrivals. The overall costs associated with providing for asylum seekers, including housing, healthcare, and legal aid, are a subject of ongoing debate, with critics questioning the allocation of resources and the impact on public finances. The average time to a decision on initial asylum applications was 413 days in 2024, which leads to dependence on the state. Even removing the people who have their asylum application rejected is expensive. Under a voluntary scheme run by the Home Office, failed asylum seekers can be paid £3,000 just for agreeing to leave Britain, which cost taxpayers £40.9 million. \In a related development, tensions flared between anti-migrant demonstrators and anti-racism protesters outside the Britannia International Hotel in London's Canary Wharf. Residents from the Isle of Dogs and Canary Wharf joined anti-migrant activists to protest against the hotel hosting asylum seekers. The Metropolitan Police estimated that up to 500 people participated in the protests, but no arrests were made. This incident underscores the complex and often contentious social and political landscape surrounding immigration and asylum in the UK. While the government defends its policies as necessary measures to control borders and manage migration flows, critics argue that the approach is ineffective, inhumane, and fails to address the root causes of migration. The influx of migrants and the subsequent social and economic pressures have fueled public debate and increased political polarization, highlighting the need for a comprehensive and nuanced approach to this complex issue. As the number of migrants arriving in Britain continues to increase, the government faces the challenge of balancing its obligations to provide refuge to those in need while also addressing the concerns of the public and managing the costs associated with supporting a growing population of asylum seekers





