Jersey and Guernsey leaders and businesses react to the planned 2028 trade accord with the EU, highlighting hopes for simplified logistics, youth mobility, and regulatory changes while noting immediate survival challenges.

Business and political leaders across the Channel Islands are assessing the potential impact of a new bilateral arrangement with the European Union that aims to restore closer economic ties and simplify cross-border trade. Mark Boleat, Jersey Senator and Minister for Planning and Regulation, and Kirsten Morel, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries, have highlighted how the upcoming framework, expected to be implemented by 2028, could reverse certain Brexit-related restrictions. The agreement seeks to restore some rights that existed prior to the United Kingdom's departure from the EU, offering a pathway for reduced regulatory friction and enhanced mobility for citizens of the Crown Dependencies.

Regulatory Overhaul and Trade Simplification

Kirsten Morel stated that the new deal requires changes to more than 100 regulations that were altered following Brexit. Deputy Morel explained that implementing these changes will require significant effort from the Jersey government, law drafters, and the States of Jersey to ensure they can take advantage of the new agreements. The Assistant Minister for Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries emphasized that juggling these legal adjustments is necessary to fully benefit from the improved relationship with European partners.

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Boris Johnson, the former prime minister who negotiated the original Brexit withdrawal agreement, previously predicted that a closer working relationship with the EU would bring simplified trade, more study opportunities, and a boost to the workforce in the Channel Islands. These predictions align with the current optimistic outlook from local officials who believe the 2028 timeline allows for a structured transition back toward smoother economic integration with mainland Europe.

Fresh Food Exports and Youth Mobility

From March 2028, most checks on food, fish, and agricultural goods moving between the UK, the EU, and Crown Dependencies are set to end. This change is anticipated to significantly reduce costs and delays for local exporters. Paul Ingrouille, manager at Guernsey Clematis, an international wholesale exporter of young plants to countries including mainland Europe, said the new deal could simplify the process through the return of a plant passport system. This system would allow smoother transit across European borders, putting businesses in a better position to compete in the European market.

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The agreement also introduces significant benefits for young people in the Channel Islands. The deal allows islanders aged 18 to 31 to live, work, volunteer, and study in the EU for two years. Deputy Kirsten Morel described this youth mobility provision as a huge advantage, noting that university places abroad will become more easily accessible. Additionally, Channel Islands students currently studying at UK higher education settings will be able to study in Europe, further expanding educational opportunities for the region's youth.

Business Concerns and Industry Perspectives

While trade simplification is welcomed, immediate economic challenges remain a concern for some sectors. Aqua-Mar, a Jersey-based family-run business specializing in shellfish, expressed fear that the firm might not remain viable by the time the 2028 deal is fully brokered. A spokesperson for the company noted that Brexit contributed to issues such as a decline in locally available stocks and increased costs for transport and operations. They stated that making it easier to export is one thing, but they need to have product to export in the first place, noting they are currently importing stock to sustain the business.

Mark Boleat, Jersey Senator and Minister for Planning and Regulation, provided context on the political landscape, stating that some people in the Channel Islands with notions of complete independence had supported Brexit. However, he stressed that Brexit was never the political issue it was in the UK because the islands were not in the European Union and had no vote. Boleat said Jersey was not part of the single market and made its money largely from selling financial services, which he said was not impacted by leaving the EU. Regarding the new deal, he said while the number of students who would benefit from study opportunities would be quite small, trade could benefit, particularly within the fishing industry.

Political Reactions and Future Steps

Deputy Steve Falla, member of the Policy and Resources Committee for the States of Guernsey, described the deal as very good news which would likely lead to a reduction in the friction in trade done with Europe. His comments reflect a broader sentiment among Channel Islands politicians that securing a distinct relationship with the EU is vital for the long-term economic health of the islands. The agreement follows recent negotiations that cover British food exports, emissions trading, and other critical economic areas.

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Despite the optimism, Deputy Morel acknowledged that Brexit had been a chastening experience for Jersey and was most keenly felt by fishers. Fishers have had to export their goods via Saint-Malo rather than Granville in Normandy as before. Morel noted that it took five years of working with France and Europe to get a new inspection post open in Granville, which would now only be in use for 18 months under the new arrangements. He said leaders should seek to negotiate with the EU and the UK and have the relationship with Europe under control while maintaining a relationship with the UK.