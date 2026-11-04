Channel Nine Staffer Kristy Nitz Departs After Lord Mayor's Gala

Former executive assistant Kristy Nitz has resigned from Channel Nine following the Brisbane Lord Mayor's gala. The article details her sudden exit, workplace dynamics, and a related defamation case involving Robert McVicker and the ABC.

Channel Nine in Brisbane is grappling with the sudden resignation of Kristy Nitz, a senior executive assistant to Queensland news director Brendan Hocking. Her departure occurred shortly after network staff attended the Brisbane Lord Mayor's gala on October 17, an event that appears to have triggered the end of her tenure at the media giant.

Nitz Departure Post-Gala

Nitz reportedly took leave immediately following the gala, which included an impromptu after-party attended by several colleagues. Approximately one week after taking this leave, she formally resigned from her position. The network confirmed that Nitz is no longer an employee but declined to provide specific reasons for her exit. There are no allegations of wrongdoing against her.

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Workplace Dynamics and Hocking

Colleagues described Nitz as having a no-nonsense work style, which reportedly frustrated some team members who felt she overstepped her role as an executive assistant. Some staff perceived her behavior as akin to that of a deputy news director. Brendan Hocking assumed the role of news director after former director Amanda Patterson was sacked by Channel Nine after thirty-one years of service. Patterson had hired Nitz, and Nitz became part of Hocking's team when he took over the division.

Nitz Professional Background

Before her resignation, Nitz's LinkedIn profile detailed her responsibilities as providing high-level operational support. Her duties included managing executive calendars, preparing professional documents and presentations, overseeing budgets, and coordinating complex travel and event arrangements with precision. As of the time of reporting, her online professional profile had not been updated to reflect her departure from the network. Attempts to contact Nitz directly via phone and text messages yielded no response.

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McVicker vs ABC Defamation Costs

In a separate legal matter concerning media liability, Robert McVicker faces significant financial penalties after a Queensland Court of Appeal ruling. McVicker sued the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) over an article regarding the collapse of Bestjet, an online travel business he had purchased shortly before it went into administration. The court found that the article did not defame him by implying poor management caused the company's failure.

Rejected Calderbank Offer

The ABC had made a formal offer to amend the article and issued an apology for any adverse suggestions regarding McVicker. They also submitted a Calderbank offer, which proposed removing the article from their website without costs orders. McVicker rejected this final settlement offer despite the weak prospects of winning his appeal. Consequently, the court ordered him to pay standard legal costs up to early June and indemnity costs for the remainder of the proceedings, highlighting the risks of rejecting reasonable media settlement proposals.