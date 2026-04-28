Channing Tatum Shares Cryptic Poem Following Zoe Kravitz's Engagement to Harry Styles

Actor Channing Tatum posted a poem about anxiety and emotional division shortly after his ex-fiancée Zoe Kravitz announced her engagement to Harry Styles. The poem, 'My Brain And Heart Divorced,' explores the internal struggles of anxiety and the feeling of being emotionally fractured. Meanwhile, Harry Styles has spoken about his desire for marriage and a family.

Channing Tatum recently shared a poignant poem on Instagram, titled 'My Brain And Heart Divorced' by John Roedel, which speaks to the internal struggles of anxiety and the feeling of being emotionally fractured.

This post surfaced just days after his former fiancée, Zoe Kravitz, announced her engagement to Harry Styles. The poem vividly describes a separation within oneself, where the brain and heart operate independently, each taking 'custody' of the individual at different times and lacking communication with each other. This metaphorical 'divorce' resonates with the emotional turmoil often associated with anxiety and past relationship experiences.

The timing of Tatum's post has drawn attention, given Kravitz's recent engagement to Styles, who proposed with a stunning 10-carat yellow diamond ring valued at approximately $1 million. Sources close to Kravitz reveal she enthusiastically accepted Styles's proposal, describing it as 'old-fashioned' and 'romantic,' and deeply appreciates his supportive nature.

Styles himself has openly discussed his desire for a future filled with family and meaningful relationships, reflecting on a period of self-reflection and a three-year hiatus from music to clarify his life goals. He emphasized the importance of intentionality in building a fulfilling life, including prioritizing personal connections and family. He expressed a desire to avoid a future of loneliness despite his fame and success.

Tatum, who split from Kravitz in 2024 after a three-year relationship and a broken engagement, is now reportedly happily dating French-Australian model Inka Williams. He shares a 12-year-old daughter, Everly, with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, from whom he divorced in 2018. Kravitz, prior to her relationship with Tatum, was briefly married to Karl Glusman. Tatum's history includes relationships with several other prominent figures, including Jessie J, Chris Pine, and others.

The shared poem appears to be a personal reflection on internal struggles, potentially triggered by the news of his ex-fiancée's engagement, and highlights the complexities of navigating emotional well-being and personal growth after significant life changes





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