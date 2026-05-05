Chaos at Paw Patrol World as Queue Jumping Row Erupts

A dispute over alleged queue jumping at the newly opened 'World of Paw Patrol' at Chessington World of Adventures led to a heated confrontation between guests and a ride attendant, captured on video and shared online.

The opening day of 'World of Paw Patrol ' at Chessington World of Adventures was marred by a significant dispute over alleged queue jumping at Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure .

The incident, which unfolded on the ride's first day of operation following a £15 million investment, involved a family claiming they had briefly left the queue to use the restroom and were subsequently blocked from rejoining their original position. A man standing in front of them vehemently refused to allow them to rejoin, accusing them of attempting to circumvent the queue and, at one point, alleging they were attempting to use a 'race card' tactic.

The situation escalated with a woman also engaging in a heated discussion with a ride attendant, explaining her family had simply stepped away for a bathroom break. The entire event was captured on video by Ben and Jacob, content creators who run the 'Ride Comparisons' channel, and quickly gained attention online. The footage reveals a tense exchange between the man blocking the family and the alleged queue jumper, with accusations flying back and forth.

The man, later identified as Luke Tickner from Whiteley in Hampshire, firmly denied accusations of racism and threatened to share the incident on YouTube. He maintained his position, stating he was preventing the family from queue jumping and upholding fairness for those who had been waiting patiently.

Meanwhile, the woman argued with the ride attendant, seeking assistance in allowing her family to rejoin the queue, explaining their brief absence was solely for a restroom visit. The attendant explained the park's policy of informing staff when leaving the queue, and offered to involve security to verify the family's claim.

However, the woman insisted they had simply gone to the toilet and returned. The brothers filming the incident provided commentary, highlighting the confrontation and praising the man for 'stopping the queue jumper'. Chessington World of Adventures explicitly defines queue jumping on its website as attempting to gain access to rides or attractions through unauthorized means, including cutting in line, leaving and attempting to rejoin at the same spot, or saving places for others.

The incident at Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure, the UK's first 'drifter' ride, underscores the challenges theme parks face in managing queues and ensuring fair access for all visitors. The opening of 'World of Paw Patrol' also saw visits from celebrities such as Nick Mohammed, Joe Marler, and Alex Jones, as well as a special preview event for assistance dogs and their families.

Despite the opening day disruption, the new attraction remains a significant investment for Chessington, aiming to provide a popular and immersive experience for fans of the hit children's TV show. The park's policy on queue jumping is intended to maintain order and fairness, but the incident highlights the potential for conflict when these rules are perceived to be violated





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Chessington World Of Adventures Paw Patrol Queue Jumping Zuma's Hovercraft Adventure Theme Park

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