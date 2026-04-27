Chaos at White House Correspondents' Dinner as Armed Assailant Sparks Security Scare

An armed intruder disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, forcing President Trump, Vice President Vance, and other officials into hiding. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared dramatic behind-the-scenes photos, while the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended after a shootout with Secret Service agents.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner , a prestigious annual event uniting political leaders and journalists, took a dramatic turn on Saturday night when an armed assailant attempted to breach security.

As the evening's program began with a salad course, gunfire erupted, sending attendees—including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt—diving under tables. The chaos unfolded swiftly, with Secret Service agents rushing to secure the president and other high-ranking officials. Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was identified as the suspect. Armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives, Allen exchanged fire with agents before being subdued.

One agent sustained a non-fatal injury after being struck in his bulletproof vest. No other injuries were reported. Karoline Leavitt, who is nine months pregnant, shared behind-the-scenes images from the aftermath, including moments in the Oval Office where she stood beside the president as they monitored the situation on television.

Other photos depicted Leavitt seated in front of the Resolute Desk, flanked by Vice President JD Vance and senior aides such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The White House Communications Director, Stephen Cheung, along with Katie Miller, wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Jennifer Hegseth, wife of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, were also present.

The final image Leavitt posted showed her in the White House briefing room as President Trump addressed the nation shortly after the incident. The president delivered a press briefing from the West Wing within an hour, reassuring the public and condemning the attack. The White House Correspondents' Dinner, known for its blend of political discourse and social mingling, was abruptly interrupted by the violent intrusion.

Surveillance footage released by the Trump administration showed Allen, clad in black, sprinting through the venue with a firearm before being tackled by Secret Service agents. Journalists captured images of Vice President JD Vance being escorted offstage, while Trump and Melania were seen ducking for cover. Other officials, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were swiftly evacuated by security personnel.

The incident underscored the heightened security risks facing high-profile events, prompting immediate reviews of protective measures. Despite the chaos, the president and his administration maintained a composed response, emphasizing unity and resilience in the face of adversity





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